In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, speaks a news conference in Portland, Maine. At least 4,800 chicks shipped to Maine farmers through the U.S. Postal Service have arrived dead in the recent weeks since rapid cuts hit the federal mail carrier's operations, Pingree said. Pingree is raising the issue of the dead chicks and the losses farms are facing in a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and U.S. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sonny Perdue, The Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday, Aug. 19.