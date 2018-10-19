ALTURAS, Calif. — Helicopters working in close collaboration with cowboys and U.S. Forest Service personnel on the ground have spent several days rounding up wild horses on Modoc National Forest lands in an effort to reduce overpopulation and the environmental impact.
The current wild horse gather underway on the Devil’s Garden Ranger District hopes to gather 1,000 horses over the course of the next month, with the goal of adoption or purchase of each horse.
Operations began Oct. 10, delayed a day due to recent heavy rains. The effort is the first official gather being conducted under a 2013 management plan of the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Area, comprising 258,000 acres of the 1.7 million total acres of Modoc National Forest.
The plan sets a proper management level of 206 to 402 wild horses, based on environmental sustainability of grazing lands and available water supply. Wild horse populations have exploded to an estimated 3,900 currently on the lands, with a 20 percent reproduction rate.
As a result, wild horses have expanded to roaming across 450,000 acres, encroaching on cattle grazing lands in areas where forage and water is at a premium.
Population levels soaring
The management plan was established when there were approximately 1,000 horses on-site, but after facing litigation for several years where roundups were not permitted population levels have reach unsustainable levels 10 times the amount defined as reasonable.
The only previous roundup was a 2016 effort to removed 300 horses from privately owned and tribal lands at the request of landowners. The current roundup is the first conducted on public lands in 13 years.
“Almost 4,000 horses on 258,000 acres doesn’t sound like much, but it’s dry, hard to get around and not very accessible — horses are limited in forage and water,” said Amanda McAdams, Modoc National Forest supervisor.
“The management level was determined based on what the land could sustain. The grasses could sustain that many (up to 402) horses. With increased horse population there is a change in species, there are still grasses but we’re seeing more noxious and invasive species that aren’t palatable for horses, and they spend so much time around the springs that they are stomping them out so water quality isn’t as good.”
Pens at the ready
To house 1,000 horses, holding pens have been under construction outside of Alturas, Calif., at the Devil’s Garden Wildhorse Facility. Once operations are completed the facility will offer adoption and horse sales for those that meet transportation and proper care requirements.
“We must have storage space that can safely and humanely care for these horses,” McAdams said. “We also want to find homes for these horses once they are gathered, gather too many horses at once and the market gets saturated and available homes become limited.
“The other part of the gather that we are excited about is that the USFS has the authority to sell these horses as a way to find them places to go that are not on our range. Nobody has done that on a broad scale before, we’ll be the first to do that.”
For horses 10 years or older, three attempts to adopt will be made before sale is initiated. According to McAdams, sales are conducted at $25 per horse as long as buyers meet transportation requirements.
“If we can’t sell them with limitations, meaning going to a sanctuary, or someone will train them, and various uses; then we are as a last resort will sell horses without limitations — meaning anyone can buy them for almost any reason. In California there is a state law banning horses for human consumption.”
Opposition to roundup
The wild horse gather is not without its opponents, including the American Wild Horse Campaign — a group based in Davis, Calif. The organization fears that any horses that cannot find adoptive homes will be sold to slaughter plants for production of horse meat to be sold in foreign markets. The group is among several animal rights groups that plan to pursue California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to intervene in the wild horse gather.
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Tuesday issued a letter to the U.S. Forest Service’s Acting Chief Vicki Christiansen calling for a halt to any sale of wild horses, unless the agency can verify that no purchased horses will be slaughtered for commercial use.
Benefit to livestock
The gather operations have its share of supporters as well, particularly from regional ranchers, who have seen livestock grazing on Modoc National Forest lands devastated as a result of the wild horse population boom.
A total of 66 horses were collected on the first day of gather operations last Wednesday, with no reported injuries from gather activities. Current operations are taking place on the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory north of Big Sage Reservoir.