DENVER — The year was 1906, and there was no rodeo in sight. In the inaugural year of the National Western Stock Show, any display of roping and riding skill was still 25 years away. There was no food court hocking giant turkey legs, either.
Back then all the action happened in the stockyards, where ranchers and buyers sized up beef cattle, bid on train car loads of the prized animals and struck deals. The first permanent structure built for the show, the now-historic Stadium Arena, didn’t open until 1909.
Nowadays, the stock show is a multifaceted entertainment experience. It offers rodeos, music and dancer performances, a trade show with room for 900 vendors and, of course, food courts hocking giant turkey legs. Showgoers can spend days at the National Western Center and never go near a pen full of Hereford cattle.
Organizers of this year’s National Western, which opened Saturday and runs through Jan. 27, are putting special emphasis on the stock show’s core purpose in 2019, dubbing it the “Year of the Yards.” Big changes — a billion dollars’ worth — are coming over the next four-plus years, including the relocation of the stockyards from the site they have sat on for more than five decades to property to the north. Keith Fessenden, a historian and archivist who works on the property, recommends that folks take the path that leads west under the railroad tracks to the yards and drink it all in.
“Be sure to go up on the walkway and look down and just get a feel for what it’s like with the cattle and everything,” Fessenden said. “It’s where the show came from.”
The yards are being uprooted from their historic home to accommodate a new 526,000-square-foot equestrian center, one of eight buildings expected to rise on the National Western Center grounds by 2023.
Paul Andrews, the National Western Stock Show’s president and CEO, points out their future home also is historically cattle country. The 20 acres they are moving to on the north end of the grounds at one point were part of a massive complex of stockyards in the area, active year-round with cattle, pigs and sheep brought in by rail to be slaughtered and processed in the surrounding meatpacking plants.
When the new yards are completed in 2021, the pens won’t be permanent, wooden structures anymore. A majority will be temporary, giving the National Western Center Authority, formed to manage the 250-acre property into the future, flexibility to book concerts and other special events when the area isn’t crawling with critters for 16 days each January.
“Between now and 2023, you’re going to witness a rebirth that, frankly, has never happened at this site,” Andrews said. “I’m excited for this time period.”
An artist’s rendering of the new National Western Center project in Denver.
Not everyone is enthusiastic for the changes ahead.
One of the best things about going to the stock show for Joey Freund, manager and co-owner of Running Creek Ranch near Elizabeth, is seeing people he has gotten to know through the years. The yards, with their maze of pens and catwalks, are where a lot of business and catching up take place.
“Gosh, if they tear down the old stockyards, can we ever duplicate what happened in the old ones with the new set of pens? It will definitely have a different feel,” Freund said.
He wonders if the all the construction, including on Interstate 70, which runs along the southern edge of the National Western complex, will discourage visitors in the years ahead.
One upside to the renovation: “Less slivers from all those old boards,” Freund said.
Official say construction work will shut down every year at stock show time. But the campus will be squeezed, shifted and shuffled to accommodate it. The process is sure to disorient longtime participants, even if construction crews go out of their way to minimize disruption.
This week, Andrews is focused on the task at hand: the 113th National Western Stock Show. Early demolition work has cleared the way for about 500 to 700 more free parking spots on the grounds this year. Andrews is touting it as the most parking in the event’s history, a welcome luxury after work on a now-completed Brighton Boulevard snarled event traffic last year.
He, too, recommends a visit to the old yards.
“This is the most prestigious livestock show in the world,” he said. “To win here puts you on the map forever as a livestock producer.”