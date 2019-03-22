SAVERY, Wyo. — Along the tranquil Little Snake River, slowly moving trains of snow-white sheep once grazed the banks, herded by some the area’s first Anglo residents.
In an effort to display the storied past of the valley’s sheep industry, the Little Snake River Museum is crafting a new exhibit, the William MacPherson Sheep Historical Interpretive Center, to be finished by May 2020.
The lifestyle of shepherds is defined by movement, keeping the flock fed on fresh land. This movement required lodging; unlike the sod and log houses so closely associated with the prairie pioneers of the turn of the 20th century. Rather, many shepherds lived in small wagons, housing whole families, as they crisscrossed the rugged countryside looking for new pastures to graze.
As Carbon County once boasted the most lucrative wool production in the entire nation, the exhibit will educate visitors on the vast herds of sheep that wandered across the vast expanse of sagebrush and trees.
It is the mobile lodgings of those distant herders that form the backbone of the exhibit’s collections, along with hundreds more portable items. The collection of wagons and items mostly center during the 1930s and 1940s, but does expand beyond those decades. The vast collection donated by Saratoga residents John and Cathy MacPherson has forced the museum to reconsider their storage situation. John himself is a descendant of those distant days of the county’s dominance of the wool industry.
As the MacPherson donation was both large in quantity and consisted of many items of exceptional size, especially the cumbersome wagons, the Little Snake River Museum began the process to construct a new wing to house the collection, according to Lela Emmons, museum director.
As the newly accessioned collection far exceeded the museum’s capacity, the MacPherson family decided to further donate the money to complete the additional wing. Working through the Wyoming Community Foundation, an organization dedicated to transitioning donations into charitable acts, the MacPhersons have funded the construction in order to process their donations.
Without this act of generosity in addition to their kind donation of material, the museum would likely have been forced to turn away nearly the entire collection of sheep herding memorabilia.
With the construction of a wing entirely dedicated to the sheep industry, MacPherson hopes more descendants of the area’s shepherds will also donate materials connected to the era and also the oral history that still recalls the age where sheep roamed the sage hillsides of Carbon County.
While the project has passed through the planning phase, it is far from complete. Currently, the museum is accepting bids to determine the cost of the proposed addition.
Emmons hopes the museum will have the structure completed by the fall, with exhibit construction taking place during the winter months. Construction of exhibit will be undertaken by the museum’s staff, while the new structure will be completed under the care of a contractor.
Emmons said the date the museum hopes to officially welcome the public to the exhibit’s collection is during their summer party in May 2020.