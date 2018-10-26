LAKEVIEW, Ore. — For Lake County Resident Mary Woodworth, the opportunity to attend the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC) this summer was something she attributed to being in the right place at the right time.
For Woodworth, this was something she had always wanted to attend and she was very excited to have the opportunity to attend this year.
“The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association sponsors a trip every year and I was one of 61 people selected to attend this year,” Woodworth said.
Woodworth was the Oregon Cattleman’s Association representative.
According to beefusa.org, the primary objective is to develop leadership qualities in young cattlemen and expose them to all aspects of the beef industry. The tour helps these young leaders understand all areas of our industry ranging from industry structure to issues management, from production research to marketing.
“It’s a 10 day trip,” Woodworth said. “We spent three days in Denver, a day in Chicago and then we finished up in Washington D.C.
She was gone on her three-city tour from May 30 – June 8.
While on the trip, the conference began with a comprehensive overview of the beef industry, they got to tour JBS Greeley’s Facility while also seeing a 90,000 head capacity feed lot, while in Denver. In Chicago, she got to tour McDonald’s new world headquarters and meeting with executives during their grand opening, touring the processing facility that makes patties for McDonalds and also touring the Tyson Foods plant. While in the nation’s capital, she spent a day prepping with NCBA and Public Land Council staff, while also spending a day meeting with leaders on Capitol Hill.
“They crammed a lot of stuff into 10 days,” Woodworth said with a laugh. “I think my favorite part of the trip was our time in Washington D.C.”
Given that she works on a ranch in Adel, Woodworth did bring up the wild horse issue in the west, the modernization of the Endangered Species Act, since it hasn’t been updated since 1974 and she wanted to see the farm bill get passed.