ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Local ranching families and their supporters gathered together to share a meal, converse and honor one another during the Kittitas County Cattlemen’s and CattleWomen’s Association banquet and awards ceremony Feb. 9 in Ellensburg.
The audience gave standing ovations to CattleWoman of the Year Kady Porterfield, Cattleman of the Year was awarded to Ryan Stingley and Alexis Andrews was named Young Cattleman of the Year.
Rob Acheson was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which is given to an individual who has proven through character to be an inspiration and role model to all the young cattleman coming up.
According to Andrew Clarke, who was named Young Cattleman of the Year in 2018, Acheson had a lasting mark on the Cattleman Association and was well deserved. Acheson also ran the banquet for close to 20 years and and helped with the State Association according to Clarke.
Clarke looks forward to the KCCA Banquet because it’s a time that community members can come together to recognize one another for their accomplishments.
“It’s a time to get together and meet ranchers that you don’t get to see very often, especially this time of year during calving season. It’s also a good time to meet new ranchers and people who might be coming up. You also get to meet other supporters of the industry,” Clarke said.
Clarke said the banquet is also an opportunity for people to network, share ideas and give advice.
People gathered around tables and shared meals together. Afterwards a silent auction was held along with a raffle.
According to Clarke, the Cattleman’s Association doesn’t just help the cattle industry, but is also involved with the agricultural industry as a whole. The Cattleman’s Association also makes efforts to get hands-on with students in local classrooms.
“We’re very involved in ag in the classroom and educating young kids about where their food comes from and also just supporting the ag community as a whole,” Clarke said.
Every December the Cattleman’s Association helps host the Second Harvest Food Bank in Ellensburg, where they give out free meat to local families in need.