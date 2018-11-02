Margot Dodd, left, winner of Cow Pie Bingo this year in Lakeview, Ore., got the best retirement surprise ever when Josie the Heifer deposited her “pie” on Margot’s square. Sharon Hiatt, center, Oktoberfest Committee chairwoman, sold the winning ticket to Dodd. Bridget Shullanberger, right, donated her young heifer’s services to the annual Soroptimist fundraiser.