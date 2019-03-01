LARAMIE, Wyo. — Laramie will have its very own boutique meat packing plant after the city’s Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for 307 Meat Co. in a 6-1 vote during its meeting Monday.
Located on a 2.48-acre piece of land south of town on Cherrywood Loop, the packing plant will process about 50 cows per week, or the equivalent weight in other domesticated livestock. It will be certified by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service with an inspector on site to inspect the conditions as the animals are held in a special holding area and then processed.
In addition to providing residents with access to fresh meat in the 1,500 square-foot retail area, the slaughterhouse is also expected to employ around 12 people. The business model, owner Kelcey Christensen explained to the commission, is to package meat for customers, like ranchers, who don’t find it economical to package it themselves before sending it to restaurants or other buyers.
“Typically, when we would look at a use like this, its connotation might be considered a little bit more intense than what we found it actually is based on our assessment of this type of a use,” Planning Manager Derek Teini said during the meeting. “We felt this was a good location for something like this.”
The main concern many commission members had surrounded potential odors the business would create, whether it be from manure or from processing the meat. Many were surprised to discover there was already a similar operation in the heart of Laramie on 19th Street in the University of Wyoming campus.
“You’re going to see very similar use and impacts as you would see at that facility at this location,” Teini said at the meeting.
The UW packing plant, Christensen said, is technically bigger and can handle more animals than his plant, but it processes them on an as-needed basis for classroom research and learning. Christensen said his slaughterhouse, projected to be around 8,800 square feet in total, would be the biggest in Wyoming based on square footage, apart from UW’s.
Christensen assured the commission the facility would be cleaned daily to dispose of any manure and other potential odor causes, both because of strict USDA regulations and to keep away potential pests.
In addition, Christensen said during the meeting he has been working with the city’s wastewater treatment plant and landfill to ensure the extra waste generated from the slaughterhouse will have no adverse effects on the city’s wastewater and landfill systems.
Commission member Marc Homer suggested Christensen add a charitable component to his business model.
“In Albany County we have the greatest disparity — one of them — between wealthy and poor folks, and we have a lot of demand on Interfaith-Good Samaritan and the Food Bank of the Rockies,” Homer said. “So, if you have any surplus beef, maybe in the future a part of your business plan could be donating some small percentage of beef to those people in the community who need it.”
The area’s zoning required the slaughterhouse to undergo the conditional use permit process. Teini said if the owner were to change anything major about the construction or use of the building — adding a tannery or a significant amount of square footage, as examples — Christensen would have to undergo the same conditional use permit process again for the updated use, including re-obtaining Planning Commission approval.
Planning Commission Chairman Jim McGrath was the sole “no” vote.