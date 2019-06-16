Caribou County sheriff’s officials are looking for information about five cattle that were shot on private land in recent weeks in the Chesterfield area, which is about 28 miles east of Pocatello.
Sheriff Kelly Wells said three cows were killed — leaving calves behind that needed to be cared for — and two bulls were injured in the shootings that occurred in late May.
Wells said they are actively investigating the incident and they’re asking anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 208-547-2561. The owner of the cows, Grant Simons, is also offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.
Wells said cattle shootings have occurred in the county before, but it’s rare.
“It’s certainly not good when it happens,” Wells said. “It affects the livelihood of the rancher and it’s unnecessary cruelty to animals.”