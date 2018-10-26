STERLING — A “horsewoman who’s retired to goats” is how Lynn Morrison describes herself in pondering how she came to have a life dominated by making cheese from the four-legged milk machines.
“Goats are addictive. They relate to people in many ways better than a dog,” she said.
Morrison can be found each week at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market with her Wood ’n Goat Garden stand selling a wide variety of cheeses — all made from milk produced by her goats. The market’s last day for the year is Saturday, but she’ll continue selling the hard cheeses she makes and stores throughout the winter.
“I have a state-licensed, Grade-A dairy,” she said.
Her milk parlor, where she milks the goats with a pressure milker, and the adjoining room where she makes the cheese were built by her late husband, Allan.
Morrison demonstrated how she takes the milk from her goats and pasteurizes it — 10 gallons at a time — and then scoops it into a butter-muslin cheesecloth to hang for 24 hours while the whey drips out.
Once the liquid is separated, it’s then processed and aged into the various cheeses she makes.
Among the cheeses she makes are chevre (the French word for goat cheese), cheddar, colby, gouda, chihuahua, fontina and mozzarella. Like most cheeses, it’s more how it’s processed, aged and cultured with an enzyme. For example, traditional Italian mozzarella is made from the milk of water buffaloes, but it can be made with milk from other animals.
“You can make any cheese from any milk,” she said. “It’s basically, preserving the milk protein. It’s just another means of preservation.”
Morrison said her chevre cheese, like most, is aged about 60 days. Additional aging is added to gain more sharpness, which comes from crystallization of the cheese after several months. The difference in cheeses comes from the culture, time, temperature and whether or not the curd is worked. Some cheeses, like cheddar, can be eaten fresh, she said.
Morrison wasn’t always a fan of goats. As a youth, her dislike of goats came largely from the goats kept where she boarded her horses..
“I did not like goats because they always were defecating everywhere,” she said.
Growing up in southern California, her interest focused on horses.
“That was my one indulgence,” she said, one that even led her to Idaho.
She said that when she turned 18, she was faced with a choice of college in the Golden State — and give up her horses — or keeping them and joining her parents in moving to the Gem State where she could attend Idaho State University. She chose the Gem.
“I’m (an Idahoan) by choice,” she said.
Morrison also is a cheese-maker by choice. She’s been making goat cheese for 11 years, but started with cheese from cow milk in the late-1970s. She said she wanted to do the goat cheese as a retirement project — she’s been retired for several years — but knew she needed to make it pay.
“I knew I couldn’t compete with the supermarkets” with cheese made from cow milk, she said, and looked for a niche market. She found that with goats.
After college, she spent 20 years as a product formulator, working for various companies to develop creative taste ideas for the foods they produced. She worked primarily with beans and potatoes. One such innovation she can claim credit for is potatoes risotto.
“I did potatoes risotto back when people were nervous about using the term ‘rissoto’ outside of rice,” she said.
She ended up in Spencer when her husband got a job with Basic American Foods. They looked around the area and eventually settled on their farm in Spencer.
“We were two city kids learning to farm,” she said.
Although her first love was horses — her last one died four years ago — she’s quite content with her 16 doe goats and two bucks.
“I have my goats,” Morrison said. “They keep me occupied.”
Now, she wouldn’t be without them.
“They are very much like dogs,” Morrison said. “Once they decide you are their person, they won’t leave you alone. They don’t think I can do anything without them.”
Maybe she’s right. She’s even given them names.
“Everybody has a botanical name,” she said of her “ladies.”
Some of those include Daffodil, Cassia, Venus Flytrap, Bellflower, Artamesia and Snow Drop.
Morrison says other people agree.
“They’re like dogs in that they love their people,” she said. “They’re very therapeutic. As much love as you give them, they give it right back. There’s something disarming about a critter that’ll smile at you.”