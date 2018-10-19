NAMPA — Current Nampa resident Rick Gutierrez went to school hoping to become a sheep veterinarian, because when he was growing up he said his family couldn’t get a vet to come work on their sheep.
Shortly after starting college, Gutierrez’s animal science professors “kindly explained to him that he wouldn’t make it as a sheep vet.”
Gutierrez now runs his own mobile operation as a dairy cow vet, which he said he loves. He primarily travels out to two large dairy farms near Melba and Mountain Home. Following shoulder injuries and the quickly changing profession of food science vets, Gutierrez said he had to reinvent himself as a dairy vet.
“Dairy (farms) are starting to change again, because the main reason the dairies want the vets is for preg checking — but now with technology like ultrasound machines, they’re training employees to do it themselves,” Gutierrez said.
Advancements in technology are some of the changes facing large-animal vets in Idaho. Other changes that affect the profession include the cost of education, consolidation of farmland and the growing trend of “hobby farming.” They are causing more experienced farm vets like Gutierrez to find new and innovative ways to remain in the profession.
Cost of education
Gutierrez received his undergraduate degree in animal science, followed by a master’s in reproductive physiology and vet school. Coming out of school, he said he only had about $15,000 in loans to pay off. Today, vets are coming out of eight or more years of school with debt in six figures.
This wouldn’t be as much of a problem if the increasing cost of vet school was accompanied by increasing income for vets. Gutierrez said the starting wage for vets has hardly changed since he got out of school. This has become a huge burden for younger vets going into the profession, as education costs continue to rise, but the starting wage has stayed the same.
“Even my daughter — I’m highly discouraging her (from becoming a vet), because you just can’t make enough money in the first 10 years to offset those educations costs,” Gutierrez said.
Zach Raptosh is one of those younger vets in Canyon County. He has dealt more recently with the high cost of college. Raptosh said it is part of what drives a lot of vets to go into small-animal medicine, because it’s a much more lucrative field. Because many farms are located in rural areas, large-animal vets often have to drive many hours just to reach one of their clients for an appointment.
“Short of being that passionate about it, you can’t go to vet school and get all your education just to go out to some rural area and only make $50,000,” Raptosh said. “You can’t ever make that swing.”
Because Raptosh grew up with farm animals and has always had a passion for being a farm vet, he decided to create a mixed practice for both small animals and farm animals. Raptosh recently opened Lake Shore Animal Hospital a few years ago in Nampa and it’s been very successful so far. He’s even been able to add a couple more vets to his team, which makes it easier when he has to go out for a farm call.
Having this mixed practice is a model Gutierrez said can work very well, because the small animal work with dogs and cats provides the steady, stable income, which then makes it easier for Raptosh to also work the farm-animal clients into his schedule.
Farm consolidation
As many of farm operations in southwestern Idaho get larger, they are also finding ways to be self sufficient and cut costs. One of these costs? Farm veterinarians.
This is something Gutierrez has seen firsthand. Many of the dairy farms are getting larger, which means they are also finding ways to do routine health work themselves, such as vaccinations and preg checking.
“That’s the direction we’re seeing a lot of these dairy vets go towards,” Gutierrez said. “As the dairies get bigger and bigger, they can do a lot of the basic stuff themselves, but they need outside people to come in for a second set of eyes and a little more expertise.”
This has caused dairy vets to find innovative ways of making themselves valuable and finding their niche. One way Gutierrez has done that is through consulting calf programs, which is what he does when he drives out to large dairy farms near Mountain Home and Melba.
Hobby farmers
Another result of the consolidation of farmland is the increasing trend of what Raptosh calls “hobby farming.” While farms are getting bigger, there are fewer farmers out there who make their living strictly through farming.
“It used to be that someone had a quarter section — or 80 acres — and now there are seven people on that place and they have two to three acres with a few cows and a goat and they named it and the kids play with it,” Raptosh said.
There are many people who still enjoy owning farm animals, but they make their living through a separate full-time job, which makes taking care of these animals more of a hobby and less of a bottom dollar, Raptosh said.
With more people looking at these farm animals as pets and less as their income, it also means they are much more willing to spend money to keep them alive.
“People pay to have broken legs fixed on goats,” Raptosh said. “20 years ago that would be very rare. How do you justify spending 10 to 15 times what the animal is worth to fix it? It doesn’t make sense.”
Gutierrez said he will try to stay away from these types of farm calls, or what he calls “backyard calls.” For him, it’s not logical to drive out a few hours from his home to look at one or two animals he may or may not be able to help. However, for Raptosh, his mixed practice allows him to do more of those types of backyard calls, especially as more people are willing to pay to keep these farm animals alive.
While a variety of factors are changing the the farm-animal vet landscape, both Gutierrez and Raptosh said they don’t see a shortage of farm vets in southwestern Idaho as an issue. What they do see is a move toward farm vets becoming more innovative, more creative when it comes to paying off student loans and finding a niche for themselves in the quickly changing profession.