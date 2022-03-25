DILLON, Montana — It’s a cold March day on the Helle Rambouillet Ranch, temperatures hovering around 25 degrees, a few hours after a cold snap sent 30 mph winds through the Beaverhead Valley near Dillon and delayed the day’s shearing event.
A trio of dogs herd a group of sheep towards a break in the fence line. A few humans follow in the shadow of the animals, calling out the occasional command until one of them has a rope around the bellwether sheep.
The remaining sheep follow their leader into a barn where they walk single file up a ramp and into the waiting arms of a band of sheep shearers, who will divest them of their wool that through generations of selective breeding has become softer and stronger.
The barn is more crowded than usual, as friends and colleagues from Helle Rambouillet Ranch and Duckworth, a wool clothing company, have gathered for an annual shearing event. The Helle Rambouillet Ranch has around 10,000 sheep and grows its wool exclusively for Duckworth, which was co-founded by the third-generation owner John Helle.
Throughout the afternoon, sheep arrive on the stage and leave looking a little lighter. Tucked in the corner by a door and resting beneath a heater, sits a large suitcase computer where the occasional wool sample is tested.
Provided by Montana State University’s Wool Lab, for almost two decades the machine has helped the Helle Rambouillet Ranch breed their Rambouillet sheep to have wool with a higher comfort factor, resulting in clothes that are more comfortable to wear against the skin.
“It’s allowed us to start working on our genetics a little bit better then,” Helle said. “It’s been the only way we’ve been able to move our wool clip genetically.”
A clip is the wool shorn by a grower annually. Helle said they select for not only the quality of fleece but also sheep that are able to combat diseases, produce lambs and are efficient in feed production.
“The technical attributes of wool haven’t changed in 9,000 years. We’ve just been able to make them more comfortable against your skin and select for that,” Helle said.
MSU’s Wool Lab — which analyzes wool, alpaca and other fiber samples from around the country — is one of only two wool-testing labs in the nation.
In a funding effort that was 10 years in the making, the lab — built in 1947 — received a $5 million allocation during the last legislative session for a new lab space. The university also needs to raise $1 million in private donations for the construction.
As of mid-March, $370,000 has been raised for the Wool Lab, with donations coming from alumni, wool producers and the Montana Wool Growers Association, among others, according to the MSU Alumni Foundation. The Helle family and Duckworth recently donated $50,000 to the Wool Lab’s fundraising effort.
Brent Roeder, MSU extension specialist, said the Helle Rambouillet Ranch is a good example of a private-public partnership that has developed through the years.
The Wool Lab and extension office began working with the Helle Rambouillet Ranch almost two decades ago to develop the capacity to test wool quality on site, using the OFTA 2000 machine, according to Roeder.
“It took 15 years of work to get to that level. It’s not something that really happened overnight,” said Roeder, who was among the band of sheep shearers that day at the Helle Ranch.
The building design is still in the early stages with a location still pending; Roeder said a completed space is at least five years down the road. Initial plans include relocating the historic building and incorporating it into the new design.
“They’ve really done a lot of good research that benefited the state over the last 75 years here. We figured this lab served three generations and we’re going to try and put together a lab that’ll serve the next three generations,” Roeder said.
‘They don’t know what we do here’
In a humidity-controlled room of the nondescript two-story building on the corner of West College Street and South 11th Avenue, Wool Lab research associate Liz Deurmeier walks through the testing process for wool and other fiber samples. She estimates she can do 120 to 150 samples each day, depending on the number of interruptions.
At $3 per sample, Montana growers receive data on their fiber diameter and comfort factor. For another 50 cents, they receive visual on the fiber’s health with a histogram and micro-profile.
When Deurmeier first started at the Wool Lab almost five years ago, it was running around 6,000 to 7,000 samples annually. Last year, the samples more than doubled to around 15,000.
Based on the samples received so far, Deurmeier said she wouldn’t be surprised if the lab tested almost 20,000 this year.
“There are people on campus who walked by, and you see them look at the building and they keep on walking. They don’t know what we do here. So it’s getting the information out there to them,” Deurmeier said. “What will help is getting a new lab.”
The current lab space extends into the basement, down a narrow and steep set of stairs. With only a few of the newer pieces of equipment functional, the lab — complete with beakers, tubes and vents — acts as more of a reminder of the lab’s beginnings.
“Its just not safe anymore (to use),” said Deurmeier. “They’re museum pieces.”
The current building has limited what the Wool Lab can do. Roeder said they’re sometimes constrained by the tight space, lack of a loading dock and multiple floors with narrow and steep stairs.
“We get requests a lot of the times to do certain types of research that we can’t. There’s no way to bring the equipment in and out of here,” he said.
Roeder said he’s hoping the new building will have an open floor plan and have enough space for the lab to grow.
“Probably one of the biggest issues we currently face with this structure, a lot of the testing equipment and lab equipment we use now has very sensitive temperature and humidity operating requirements. That is going to be one of the key components of the new lab so we can stabilize our wool samples,” Roeder said.
While the university needs to raise $1 million in private donations to go alongside the $5 million set aside by the Legislature, Roeder said that’s really just a starting point.
“Once we do get a new facility then obviously, we’re going to need to upgrade equipment and start meeting those expectations for research and outreach that that new lab is going to have,” Roeder said.
He called it a “renewal of what they’ve done here for a long time.”
‘Where we see our future’
While the sheep industry has been declining in Montana since the homestead days, the value of the wool produced has increased as more growers are moving toward what Roeder called “value-added processing” or processing the wool beyond shearing to make it more valuable to sell.
“We’ve really got good genetics here and good environment and good managers that know how to produce really high quality wool and they’re taking advantage of that then by carrying that wool all the way through the system,” Roeder said. “So they’re basically keeping that money here in the state.”
Outside of the larger model of the Helle Rambouillet Ranch and Duckworth, Roeder said there are other mid-size wool growers who are also producing their own types of clothing or wool products, with even more growers looking to expand in that direction as the recent transportation and supply chain issues have made it harder to sell wool.
“Where we see our future is trying to help them do a better job of identifying wool and improving their wool to get to that point,” Roeder said.
Sam Ortmann, the vice president of Montana Wool Growers Association, said the association works to ensure the lab’s equipment is up-to-date and wants to see it continue to grow.
The association donated money to the Wool Lab late last year.
Ortmann often uses the lab’s testing for his own ranch, which he classified as mid-size with 850 ewes. It has made a dramatic improvement in the quality of his wool and an expanded space will only serve to benefit Montana wool producers, he said.
“It will allow them to test more samples and a lot more research will be done because they’ll be able to have more space to work in. They’re going to come out of an antiquated building that’s on the National Registry of History Buildings,” Ortmann said.
Last year, half of Ortmann’s wool went to a woman in Colorado who processed it into hats, mittens and sweaters while the other half went directly to a wool mill.
“They have not been able to process it because it hasn’t come back due to freight issues,” Ortmann said.
Back on the floor of the Helle barn, Sarah Maninger, Wool Lab manager, walks from shearer to shearer collecting fleeces and tossing each one on a spinning table with wooden slats. She inspects each one, letting loose wool fall to the floor.
Maninger, who has been with the Wool Lab for three years, said she’s seen people’s clips change over time as they receive data on the fiber diameter and comfort factor.
“It’s really cool to see people’s progress of what they’re wanting in their wool, how they want it to change, why they make the breeding decisions they do and to watch their samples progressively change,” she said.
The recently shorn sheep will receive extra food to maintain their body temperature that night. In the next few weeks, their wool will travel to the east coast where it will be cleaned, spun, dyed and eventually transformed into Duckworth’s soft-to-the-touch wool t-shirts.
As the work continues, the occasional baa of the sheep mixes with the steady whir of the shearing clippers.