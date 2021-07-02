POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS Chapter announced on June 28 it received a grant for $5,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to help with the 2022 Chapter Competition that will be held in February 2022.
MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit, middle-school mathematics enrichment program focused on encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving skills in middle school children. MATHCOUNTS instills confidence and curiosity while building a sound fundamental base in mathematics among its participants. These skills lead to success in the classroom, and prepare participants to be successful in life as well. Historical data indicates that there is a strong correlation between MATHCOUNTS participation and higher SAT scores, student choice of STEM majors in college, and selection of STEM careers after college.
“MATHCOUNTS is a one of a kind program that recognizes students who excel at math. The Southeast Idaho Chapter is the largest chapter in the state. It is our goal to engage as many eligible schools from the region as possible, and especially to increase participation from smaller schools in outlying communities, as it is well-known that many of these schools have a strong need, but limited resources, for increased STEM education opportunities.” said Krystal Chanda of A&E Engineering, Inc., coordinator of the Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS Chapter Competition.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2020, Bayer Fund awarded more than $17 million to over 3,400 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $80 million.
Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.