Competitive barbecue teams from across the West will descend on Boise to vie for the Idaho state championship at the Bands, Brews & BBQ Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Boise Spectrum.
The event, formerly known as the Rock’n Brews & BBQ festival, is in its fourth year and its third year at the Boise Spectrum. The winner of the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event will receive a berth in the 2020 Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Competitors also will compete for a total of more than $10,000 in cash prizes in four categories.
The event is open to the public from Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 but pitmasters start cooking Sept. 13. In 2018, more than 3,000 people attended the event. Admission is free.
Attendees will be able to take in the sights and smells of a professional barbecue competition while being able to purchase food from event vendors. Sample the competition BBQ beginning at 1:45 p.m. with BBQ Bux. BBQ Bux can be bought 10 for $10. Those over age 21 will be able to purchase tickets for beer tastings to sample beers from Idaho breweries. Beer sampling tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and include a sampling mug with your ticket.
Local vendors will showcase their products to help you up your barbecue game. Even with all those barbecue-centric activities it wouldn’t be a festival without great music, so event organizers have arranged for a lineup of bands to take the stage at the Boise Spectrum. The Jensen Buck Band is the event’s music headliner and RumbleFish and The 504 Plan also will take the stage.
Event volunteers are still needed to help ensure the competitors and guests alike enjoy a world-class barbecue competition.
The event is presented by the Idaho Press with sponsors including D&B Supply, Connections Credit Union, MediGold, Avimor, CS Beef Packers, LeafFilter, Curtis Restaurant Supply, YETI, Franz Bakery, Boise Weekly, Legends Pub & Grill and Boise Spectrum. To enter, buy tickets, volunteer or for more information, go to idahobbq.com.