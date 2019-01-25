Gene Johnson is the Bonneville County Cattle Association’s newest president and will serve in the position for the next two years.
Johnson takes over the top office from association President Jay Schwieder. Johnson has been a BCCA board member for 15 years.
“I’ve been on the board for quite a few years and they said it was my turn,” he said with a smile.
Johnson was raised in the Osgood area and has farmed and raised cattle most of his life. Today, he works randomly for area farmers and ranchers all around eastern Idaho.
“I just like to play cowboy once in a while,” he said, and Schwieder added, “He’s everywhere. He helps out everyone — if you need a horse rider he’s there, or if you need a calf roped, he’s there. He helps a lot of different people.”
In his new position as president, Johnson plans to continue the association’s focus on area youths. The association made the first donation toward the new county and 4-H fairgrounds under construction near Sandy Downs, Johnson said. The association also rewards area youth with scholarships each year. Scholarships are funded mostly through the association’s gun raffle. They give about five scholarships each year ranging from around $400 to $1,000.
“I hope we can keep giving the scholarships in the way we are and keep building on it,” he said. “It’s not a lot but it’s an incentive for our youth to keep working hard.”
The association has about 105 members from Bonneville, Jefferson and Bingham counties. In the past, the association has donated money toward rebuilding fences in the Bone area that were destroyed by a range fire.
“We welcome other ranchers and farmers from other counties. Even though they might live in another county, normally they pasture their cattle in Bonneville County. I know of a few members from Roberts but they have pastures in Bonneville County. But probably the main reason they join is because they don’t have an association in their own counties.”