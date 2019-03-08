More than two decades ago, Rod and Kristi Thompson became enchanted with Missouri fox trotters for their easygoing temperament and gaited comfortable stride.
“They were hard to find in Idaho, so we bought two in Wyoming in 1996,” Kristi recalled. “They’re such fun horses because they like being around people and learn quickly. They excel on the trails. You can go for miles and not feel tired because they have such a smooth gait.”
Wanting to promote the breed, they found Cloud’s Jubalation in New Mexico and bought him in 2004 for his bloodlines. Horses with his genetics are known for producing offspring with a gentle personality, ideal conformation with a characteristic fox trotter gait, and stamina.
“He passes on an awesome disposition,” Thompson said of their 15.2-hand stallion. “His babies are naturally gaited, friendly and easy to train. His rare gene for an amber champagne coat was a bonus. We bred him to our mares and started offering stud services.”
He has produced about 150 offspring with about 100 registered with the Missouri Fox Trotter Horse Breed Association. His fillies and colts have grown into dependable and versatile horses that are comfortable competing in diverse events.
“We really like to trail ride, but we’ve also done the Extreme Horseman’s Challenge, obstacle courses, team penning and cowboy dressage,” Thompson said.
The bloodlines in Cloud’s Jubalation have attracted breeders and riders nationwide.
“People from Hawaii to Georgia have bought the babies we’ve bred,” she said. “We usually sell them as weanlings or 2-year-olds.”
One couple recently risked frigid winter weather to pick one up.
“Around New Year’s, a couple from Wisconsin wanted one so much that they came and hauled their new filly home despite the bad roads,” she said.
When people buy one for breeding, she reminds them of unusual genetic traits.
“The amber champagne gene makes the newborns have the most intense startling blue eyes,” she said. “At about three months, they start turning an amber color and eventually become a light brown.”
The Thompsons curtail the breeding season in July, “so we have time to trail ride,” she said. “He’s 25 now and starting to have a little arthritis, so we usually breed only about six mares a season.”
They have 11 horses and have trained them with natural horsemanship methods and classical dressage.
“The dressage teaches them to step under and use their hind end to push from,” she said. “It really helps them gait better.”
Spending time with their horses helped Rod, 61, and Kristi, 60, relax from running their business, Ermal’s Auto Body in Idaho Falls. They recently sold it to longtime employees and plan to ride even more this coming summer.
“Being retired from our business gives us more options with our time,” she said. “We might travel more, ride more, whatever we want to do. We’re glad we’ve passed on Cloud’s Jubalation’s bloodlines over the years.”