Kris Beckstead, chairwoman of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, presented awards to the kindest kids at Preston Junior High. They are, from left at back, Beckstead, William Owen, Cameron Nate, Rusty Chatterton and Kasey Priestley. In front are Colter Titensor, Addelin Rommney, Maddison Wood and Natasha Page. Not pictured is Bryndel Smith.