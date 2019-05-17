PRESTON — The committee that plans That Famous Preston Night Rodeo each year has decided to “be more involved in the community and supporting kids and education,” Chairwoman Kris Beckstead said.
In March, the committee presented an assembly to the youth at Preston Junior High School featuring PRCA rodeo clown Randy Munns, and PRCA steer wrestler Jed Austin.
“We talked about the brotherhood amongst cowboys in the rodeo world. We want to emphasize to the kids about how being nice to everyone around you and looking for opportunities to go out of your way to help are great attributes for any person.
Teachers at the school then observed the youths for a month, giving out coupons that they had been caught in the act of being nice. At the end of the month, the coupons were tallied up and the kindest three youth in each grade were presented with Preston rodeo T-shirts, ball caps, and a complementary ticket to the Thursday night rodeo Aug. 1, this year. In cooperation with Valley Wide, IFA and Smithfield Implement, three free pairs of boots were also provided.
“We will introduce these kids on Thursday night of the rodeo in the arena and talk about what they represent,” said Beckstead.
PJH custodian Hallie Robinson said the kindness of Cameron Nate and Rusty Chatterton really made a difference in her life, as their help putting things away in the school’s gymnasium and other efforts to help her alleviated the strain on her shoulder following a surgery. “They do stuff I don’t even ask,” she said.