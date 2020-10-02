Last spring, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Pam Olsen noticed something very unusual happening.
Olsen, who raises vegetables and flowers at 3210 E. Sunnyside Road, Ammon, saw a dramatic increase of flower sales in the spring and even more over Memorial Day.
“One of the neatest things to come out of the pandemic was people were not afraid of coming here. They felt safer being outside rather than in places where there were a lot of people,” she said. “They became more aware of fresh produce and maybe even having a chance of running out of something too.”
Olsen raises about 25,000 potted flowering bulbs including tulips, daffodils and lilies, along with numerous varieties of garlic, potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, onions, squash, corn, pumpkins, gourds and more.
“People told me they wanted some joy in their lives, and to be happy for a while. Flowers make people happy — real flowers; not artificial flowers,” she said.
She thinks buying local also played a part during the pandemic.
“I think supporting a locally owned business was a big part of it too. People seemed more grateful for businesses like mine. In some cases, people would say they’d be dropping flowers off on their elderly parent’s doorsteps because due to the virus they were unable to see their parents in person,” she said. “It was very rewarding for me to hear that the people they gave them to were so appreciative of my flowers.”
She also noticed more of her customers lingered longer.
“People weren’t working and more so than ever before, people just wanted to spend some time visiting. I think with COVID the attitudes and outlook of people changed things like taking time to stop and smell the roses,” she said. “It takes a little longer to shop here. You’ve gotta make a commitment to stop and before the pandemic people didn’t always have the time.”
Purchases were made by new customers and from regular customers who have become friends over the years like Linda Loertscher of Bone, who shares a love of gardening with Pam, along with Margaret Fraser of Idaho Falls.
“She has great produce, beautiful flowers and has good advice. I started stopping by several times a season years ago, and I made a good friend without expecting to,” Fraser said. “And she has stopped by my place to see how the bulbs I bought were doing too.”
Because of COVID-19 Olsen also had more time for her farm because as a professional equine photographer, many of the horse shows she usually photographed in South Jordan, Utah, were cancelled.
And because many of her customers had more time, they started thinking about starting their own gardens. Olsen enjoyed giving advice when asked.
“I think about gardening 24/7 whether I’m actually gardening or planning next year’s garden. I tell others that the first thing they need in order to succeed is hard work, then luck, because Mother Nature can be brutal, and to try to learn something new to apply to next year’s garden. I keep a notebook and try to do things a little differently to improve each year,” she said.
For more information about her business, On The Sunnyside, visit Pam Olsen’s Facebook page or call her at 208-406-1243.