Famous for its potatoes, eastern Idaho can now lay claim to being North America’s major producer of a lesser-known crop — an ancient pseudo-cereal called quinoa.
Jeremiah Clark opened the nation’s first quinoa cleaning and packaging facility, American Mills in Ammon during 2015.
Having outgrown his original 2,400-square-foot facility, Clark plans to break ground this month on a 5,000-square-foot cleaning plant in Clark Industrial Park, located in the northern part of Idaho Falls. Clark contracts for quinoa acres from 17 farmers spanning from Ashton south to Montpelier and Burley east to Teton County.
Quinoa (pronounced keen-wah) has been consumed for thousands of years and was a staple in the diets of the ancient Mayan, Aztec and Incan civilizations. Bolivia and Peru remain the world’s top quinoa producing countries.
In modern times, the protein-packed grain enjoyed a popularity revival in about 2010. Demand has steadily increased ever since, as Americans have sought to improve their diets by consuming so-called superfoods, which offer an array of health benefits.
Last season, as Canadian growers cut back on their quinoa acreage, Clark’s regional grower network produced 7 million pounds of quinoa.
“I don’t know that it will ever be a large-acre crop for East Idaho, but I think it will be a mainstay crop that will stick around for a long time,” Clark said. “I think the acres will increase a little bit every year.”
Clark said his current plant, which can process about 2 million pounds of quinoa per year, is “bursting at the seams.”
“We’re running 24 hours per day, five days per week, and we can’t keep up,” Clark said.
He expects his building contractor, Steel Vision Construction, will complete the new facility by July. It should be capable of processing up to 20 million pounds of quinoa per year. Clark said he’s mulling the possibility of retaining the current quinoa facility to process organic quinoa in the future.
Clark bought Idaho Falls-based Clark Seed from his father in 2001. The service cleans wheat and barley seed on farms for growers throughout the region. One day, he purchased some quinoa for personal consumption and began reading text on the packaging, which described how the crop thrived in high-altitude, dry climates of South America.
“It reminded me a lot of Idaho,” Clark said.
As Clark hoped, the crop has proven to be well acclimated to the Eastern Idaho growing climate. In Teton County, where the growing season is too short for spring wheat and winter kill makes fall wheat production challenging, quinoa has provided a badly needed additional rotational option.
Farther south, American Falls farmer, Kamren Koompin, who planted quinoa for Clark in 2015, said raising quinoa required little water and fewer farming inputs than spring wheat. Controlling weeds was his major challenge, as there are no herbicides labeled for use in quinoa, which is genetically similar to the weed common lambsquarters.
Koompin believes he planted his quinoa crop too late, leading the June heat to take a toll on blooms. He’ll move up his planting date to get the crop to bloom in May if he gets another quinoa contract. Regardless, he was pleased by the yields and averaged about 1,000 pounds of quinoa per acre throughout 34 acres.
“We had a good experience growing it,” Koompin said. “If he has a market and needs more people to grow it, we would definitely look at it again.”
Clark said he’s now supplying quinoa to several large buyers. He supplies the U.S. military with all of its quinoa. A Boise company processes gluten-free quinoa flour, and another Idaho company is developing a line of quinoa tots. Clark has additional buyers in California and South Korea.
Broulim’s Supermarkets stock Clark’s quinoa locally; he also intends to sell grain directly to customers from his new facility starting in late summer.
“We’re waiting for the new facility to get online before we go out and seek more business,” Clark said.
University of Idaho Extension weed scientists have run trials in Aberdeen to test herbicides in quinoa production, hoping to get a couple of emergency labels approved for growers. UI researchers say a couple of herbicides formerly used in sugar beet production — prior to the advent of Roundup-resistant seed — have shown the most promise.
Buyers like the high quality of the quinoa variety Clark raises, called Kailey. Clark personally selected the variety, which he named after his oldest daughter, and hopes to have a patent issued for Kailey by April. The early varieties Clark planted produced several different kernel colors. Clark used his father’s grain color sorter to isolate the largest white kernels which provided the initial seed for breeding Kailey in the American Mills greenhouse.
Clark said Kailey was also bred to have low levels of saponin, which is a coating on seed that protects it from insects but imparts a bitter taste.
Growers say they can earn more per acre raising quinoa than wheat or barley, but they also incur greater risk. Production techniques are still being perfected in the region, and the possibility of crop failures is somewhat greater.
“Over the years we’ve been able to increase our yield,” Clark said. “All of the growers who are doing a good job of growing it want to come back and do more.”