BLACKFOOT (EISF) ― In keeping with its decade-old tradition of supporting outstanding high school seniors, the Eastern Idaho State Fair, in partnership with Butler Amusement Inc., announced six finalists who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice, according to a news release.
This scholarship fund has awarded over $80,000 to deserving college-bound teens since its inception 14 years ago.
The winners are:
• Dylan Brown, of Malad High School in Onieda County.
• Oakley Cheney, of Madison High School in Madison County,
• Priscilla Hibbert, of Century High School in Bannock County.
• Benson Isom, of Snake River High School in Bingham County.
• Addison Stoddard, of Shelley High School in Bingham County.
• Katarina Whitson, of Salmon High School in Lemhi County.
A six-member scholarship committee had the difficult task of selecting winners out of the numerous commendable applicants.
The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H along with their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service and financial need.
The six scholarship winners and their families were invited to attend a special dinner in their honor with the fair board of directors and staff on to receive their scholarship certificates.
“We are so excited to see this scholarship program grow each year, this year we had 13 counties and 15 high schools in our 16-county fair district with scholarship applications, fair General Manager Brandon Bird said. “We are proud to see so many outstanding local students and look forward to seeing them succeed in the future.”
This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from the surrounding 16 counties. The fair encourages those interested in the 2020 scholarship to enter the 2019 Fair as a 4-H or FFA member to qualify.
This year's fair opens Aug. 30 and runs through Sept. 7.