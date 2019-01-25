Talent, a vison, prayer and a lot of hard work has led to Keith Elkington’s success in the registered polled Hereford and South Devon business.
For about 50 years, Elkington and brother Brent Elkington and now Elkington’s son Layne Elkington have sold bulls and heifers around the world. They sell online and at their ranch on East Sunnyside Road during their annual bull and heifer sale. This year’s sale is Feb 1.
Last week, Elkington’s was given the Lifetime Achievement Award buckle by the Bonneville County Cattle Association. The buckle was donated by CAL Ranch Stores. The 1970 association president’s life story was retraced by veterinarian Bruce Lancaster, a 2016 lifetime achievement award winner, who said Elkington’s father, Reed Elkington, was the award’s first winner.
“In my mind, I’m in pretty hot company right here,” Lancaster said. “I’m honored to give this presentation and the main reason is that Keith is my friend, and my neighbor who is like family.”
Each of Elkington’s four children recalled how their dad taught them to face their fears with faith and courage, save for a rainy day, the importance of family, and to work hard. Elkington said he was surprised and flattered but quick to divert credit elsewhere.
“If anyone should get a lifetime achievement award it should be my wife Cheryl,” Elkington said. “We just celebrated our 50th anniversary on Jan. 2. She’s put up with me for a long time.”
Elkington went on to say: “I look around the room at this bunch of guys and all I see is friends. Our business is no better than your business, we just want to help you produce better cattle.”
Raised on a successful sheep farm, Elkington was active in FFA and a state farmer but he didn’t want to raise sheep. He preferred Herefords but noticed most Herefords had horns. He had a knack for picking good stock in the sheep industry and was just as good at picking good cattle. In 1962, he found just what he was looking for in a neighbor’s herd — a nice polled-bred Hereford heifer that the neighbor initially didn’t want to sell. Eventually he bought the cow for a whopping $350 with the money he had from selling his lambs — a sizeable amount in 1962.
As a 2-year-old, the heifer’s first calf brought $800, and topped the sale, putting Elkington squarely in the cattle business. Over the next 18 years, that same cow made him $5,300, a figure produced by the former owner who kept track over the years.
“That truly was the birth of Elkington Polled Herefords,” Lancaster said. “He is truly a businessman who started out right and is still doing things right.”
Elkington kept buying as many bred heifers as he could afford and in 1965 he bought his first bull. In 1972 he bought another bull, this time from Canada and some semen from other top Canadian bulls to get the genetics he sought which were nonexistent in the United States at the time, and raised a bull named Idaho Guy. He showed his stock in local, state and national fairs — winning top placings in a national show over the next few years.
Still seeking to improve his herd’s genetics he purchased registered females from around this country and in 1980, he bought a quarter interest in the YF Phenomenal 017 bull. Previously, Elkington had seen the bull as a calf at the National Western Stock Show in Denver and predicted he’d be a champion one day. Sure enough, as a 2-year-old, he won the national grand champion polled Hereford bull. Elkington sold a lot of semen from the bull before he became a national champion and began selling semen from his offspring to semen banks with great success.
One offspring named Manipulator was a top semen seller worldwide and became the No. 1 maternal sire in the breed. He sold a lot of the bull’s semen in South America and a delegation from Brazil and Argentina personally visited the Elkington ranch to see the bull’s daughters, which were considered to be the best. Over the next few years, other Elkington bulls named Goliath, Revs Bull Lad and Remington became widely known.
Over the next 20 years, Elkington’s bulls were sold in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and he even shipped a load of heifers to Japan. After Elkington added South Devons to his operation in 2000, they became well known, too. The Elkingtons have hosted the Worlds South Devon Tour at their ranch and Keith Elkington is on the board of directors of the National South Devon Association.
Both breeds adapt well to eastern Idaho’s harsh climate and elevation. Elkington livestock spend a lot of time in Bone’s rough country. Like the Hereford, the South Devon breed has good maternal instincts and excellent meat quality. Elkington continues to believe genetics are critical and he uses technology to match up bulls and heifers.
“We were the first outfit to bring seed stock from bulls in Canada to the United States,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to improve genetics and started doing that in the 1960s and 1970s.”