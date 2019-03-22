In remission from cancer but with his energy zapped, Larry Cudmore retired as pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church last year and wondered what his next ministry would be.
The answer came to the 68-year-old Idaho Falls resident as he grieved for three beloved companions who died: a horse-riding friend Michael Bargelski; Emily Baum, a teen with cancer whom he met during treatment; and his beloved 30-year-old fox trotter, Champ.
Three months after Cudmore retired, his gentle equine companion died in May 2018.
“Champ had a heart for everybody,” Cudmore said. “During the decade I owned him, he blessed hundreds of people. He brought smiles and joy to so many when he gave rides to my wife’s preschool students, church members at different events, pulled senior citizens in a sleigh, and pulled a buggy in five Fourth of July Idaho Falls parades.”
In loving memory of his two- and four-legged friends, last summer Cudmore launched Champ’s Heart, a nonprofit ministry to provide free healing horse encounters for people facing life’s challenges, especially special-needs children and their families.
“Champ has inspired me to continue blessing people with love, comfort, joy, smiles and healing through my other horses,” he said.
Raised around horses on a farm in North Dakota, Cudmore calls himself a cowboy at heart and knows personally the joy of riding them in competitions and on trails or driving them in a sleigh or cart.
“My horses have always been an incredible support for my emotional, spiritual, mental and physical wellness since my days in 4-H, FFA and North Dakota horse shows,” he said.
Twice a week children experience the soothing touch from his ministering horses: Copper, Slick, Kashmir, and a miniature horse, Doc.
“I’m not offering horse-training lessons or a licensed therapy program, just a chance for kids and their families to be around a horse and to give them a reason to smile,” he said. “It has grown way beyond what I expected.”
Cudmore said he has no doubt God is working through him to bless others because the program has taken on a divine life of its own. Hearing about Champ’s Heart through word-of-mouth, people have donated horses, saddles, bridles, halters, blankets, hay, arena use, and pasture.
“God has opened so many doors and brought people to the program,” he said. “About 15 volunteers have offered to help at the sessions. Parents on our Facebook page have posted stories about the program changing their kids’ lives. It’s incredible to see how horses affect the kids.”
Of eight autistic children who have come, he has been able to have most of them riding in about 40 minutes.
“Some were intensely frightened and had never touched an animal before,” he said. “Horses have a way of calming kids. A lot of parents have shed tears of joy and posted stories of their gratitude on our Facebook page.”
Safety is paramount to the program.
“Volunteers have a required training they go through as well as background checks,” Cudmore said. “Kids wear helmets and have a safety belt around them with parents or volunteers walking alongside to help keep them safe and in place. I have other volunteers who are experienced with horses leading the horse and keeping everything under control.”
To schedule a riding time for a child, he asks that parents contact him to make an appointment.
“Each child has a 50-minute time slot, and we schedule them in 30-minute increments,” he said.
To expand the program beyond riding, Cudmore is rebuilding buckboards this winter. One will have a ramp at the back, so a wheelchair can be rolled up. Another will have steps at the side to help disabled passengers board.
He is also training two young fox trotters: 1-year-old Laddie and Dakota, age 2, to become equine ministers.
When weather cooperates, Cudmore also plans to offer sleigh rides to Lincoln Courts residents in Idaho Falls.
In remission, he has his blood checked every six months.
“I’m fine for now,” he said. “We’re optimistic about the future of Champ’s Heart.”