The 40th annual Eastern Idaho Ag Expo opened on Tuesday in Holt Arena and the 51st annual Idaho Potato Conference opened the following day in the Pond Student Union on the Idaho State University campus.
Attendance on Tuesday at the Ag Expo and Wednesday at the conference seemed a little lighter than in past years and furloughed federal employees were prohibited from attending the conference. One Agricultural Research Service employee was scheduled to participate in a session but could not attend.
For the first time in memory the ag show and potato conference are at the same time as the Washington/Oregon Potato Conference and ag show in Kennewick, Wash.
“Traditionally our show followed the Martin Luther King holiday and we’ve been on that schedule for 30 years,” David Beale said. Beale is the owner of Spectra Productions. Spectra sells the space for the Eastern Idaho Ag Expo and vendor space for the potato conference.
Beale said that the expo has about 125 vendors and the conference had 70. Booth space at both the expo and the conference have been sold out for years. Vendors don’t want to lose their booth space by not continuing to attend the show so this year many vendors have had to split their staffs and create two booths to attend both the Idaho and Washington/Oregon shows.
“Both shows have the same reputation and no one wants to lose out,” Beale said. “I know they work on their show as hard as we work on ours. It’s just unfortunate,” he said of the scheduling snafu.
“It’s a little slower but that’s probably because half the people are in Washington,” said Shane Mitchell, president of Milestone, of Tuesday’s ag expo attendance in Holt Arena. Milestone is an equipment manufacturer based in Blackfoot.
Mitchell said that it’s rare to get a sale out of the show but he has had more substantive talks already that could lead to a sale. He just has to follow up next week on the talks.
Brock Mitchell, Double L vice president for sales and service, said Tuesday’s floor traffic seemed a little light but he was waiting to see how Wednesday’s attendance numbers.
Double L is a potato equipment manufacturer based in Heyburn.
“Tuesday is always a little lighter than Wednesday. We’ve had good visits with customers,” he said.
Mitchell said the downward trend for farm receipts has not been a factor in equipment sales.
“Sales were up in 2018 and we’ve had a good start in 2019,” he said “Higher interest rates make me nervous but so far sales have been good.”
Wednesday’s potato conference opened with a session on the latest research on Potato Virus Y and by University of Idaho’s Alex Karasev and Nora Olsen.
At one time, the PVY-o was the dominant strain found in Idaho but two new, recombinant strains, PVY-n-wi and PVY-ntn, have supplanted PVY-o.
Karasev said that the PVY-n-wi strain is now the dominant strain of PVY found in Idaho. The amount of PVY-n-wi found in crop surveys has increased from 20 percent to over 70 percent.
PVY can affect potato yields and quality. There can be up to a 70 percent reduction in crop yield when infected with PVY.
Karasev reported that there is lower susceptibility to PVY in the Russet Bannock variety and the Russet Payette is resistant to all strains of PVY.
Mark McGuire, UI associate dean of research and director of the Idaho Agricultural Experimental Station, presented an overview on the UI’s Research and Extension centers and updates on potato research at the university.
McGuire told the audience of plans to break ground on a new germplasm lab this summer or fall and to move into the new facility in 2020 on the Moscow campus. He said the new lab would increase capacity
The univeristy’s current lab contains more than 300 varieties of potato germplasm. The new lab will increase capacity 300 percent, McGuire said.
Following McGuire, Dan Moss, of Rupert and current chairman of Potatoes USA, spoke on the Potato Sustainability Initiative.
Moss spoke on how the PSI survey was an evolution from Good Agricultural Practices audits and was a reaction from McDonalds’ desire to placate customers wanting to see greater sustainability from the quick service restaurant.
Moss said that the PSI survey has gone through a number of changes over time and it is in the midst of another transformation.
“The survey’s going to be way, way, different,” he said.
The current PSI audit runs to 108 questions. Moss said that the new survey will be about half that number.
Frank Muir, president and CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission, then gave an overview of the current potato market from an Idaho perspective.
Muir said the 2018 crop has had strong demand and attributed that to harvest problems due to poor weather in the Midwest along with global quality issues.
He described frozen and dehy demand as “robust.”
“Perfect market conditions for Idaho prices this year,” Muir said.
He also touched on efforts to change the statutes and regulations of the IPC.
“Statutes are way out of date,” Muir said.
Changes to the rules and regulations of the IPC will be taken up in this year’s Legislature, Muir said.