COEUR d’ALENE — Idaho Farm Bureau Federation voting delegates confirmed IFBF’s position on industrial hemp during their recent annual meeting.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation policy has supported industrial hemp production for more than two decades.
The 2018 farm bill, which was passed into law last December, made it legal, for the first time in the United States, for farmers to grow, process and sell industrial hemp, which by federal law can only contain a minimal amount of THC, the psychoactive compound that gets marijuana users high.
According to experts, it is virtually impossible to get high from industrial hemp.
Carl Montgomery, a Jerome County farmer, pointed out that IFBF has supported hemp production for almost three decades.
The farm bill left it up to states to create their own policy on hemp and Idaho is one of only three states in the nation that doesn’t allow hemp production.
Attempts to pass legislation that would legalize hemp production in Idaho are expected during the 2020 Idaho Legislature, which convenes in January.
During the three-day annual meeting, Bob Callahan, a producer from Latah County, was awarded IFBF’s President’s Cup award, which is the group’s highest award and goes to an individual who has committed themselves to the organization.
Running unopposed, Shelley farmer Bryan Searle was voted to serve his third two-year term as IFBF president.
Richard Durrant, an Ada County farmer, was picked to serve as IFBF’s vice president. He won a two-way race between himself and sitting IFBF Vice President Mark Trupp, a producer from Teton.
During the convention, IFBF’s Women’s Leadership Committee presented Women of the Year awards to Ann Moedl of Franklin County, Carol Chamberlain of Custer County, Amie Taber of Gooding-Lincoln County Farm Bureau, Mary Blackstock of Owyhee County and Kathy Riebli of Boundary County.
Moj and Kelsey Broadie were presented with Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s Achiever in Agriculture award, which recognizes young farmers or ranchers who have excelled in their farming or ranching operation and honed their leadership abilities.
Craig and Erica Louder, farmers from Jerome County, were chosen to receive IFBF’s Excellence in Agriculture Award, which spotlights young Farm Bureau members who are agricultural enthusiasts but have not earned a majority of their income from an owned production agriculture enterprise in the past three years.
The Achiever and Excellence in Agriculture awards are both part of IFBF’s Young Farmers and Ranchers program, which is open to Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35.
Sydnee Hill, a farmer from Blaine-Camas Farm Bureau, won the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet during IFBF’s annual meeting.
IFBF is Idaho’s largest general farm organization and represents 14,000 people involved with agriculture.