Idaho potato stocks at 79M cwt
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Idaho potato stocks Feb. 1, 2019 totaled 79 million cwt., according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Disappearance of the Idaho crop to date was 61.2 million cwt. Processors in Idaho and Malheur County, Ore. used 39,535 cwt of potatoes for the season, up 2 percent from February 2018.
Potato stocks in the Northwest Region on Feb. 1 totaled 143 million cwt.
Feb. 1 potato stocks in Oregon totaled 15 million cwt. Disappearance to date was 13.1 million cwt.
In Washington, Feb. 1 potato stocks totaled 49 million cwt. Disappearance to date totaled 56.6 million cwt.
In Washington and other Oregon counties, 50,300 cwt of potatoes had been used by processors for the season, up 8 percent from the previous year.
Nationally, The 13 major potato-producing states held 214 million cwt of potatoes in storage Feb. 1, up 3 percent from Feb. 1, 2018. Potatoes in storage accounted for 51 percent of the fall 2018 production, the same percentage as the previous year. Potato disappearance, at 206 million cwt, was up 4 percent from Feb. 1, 2018. Season-to-date shrink and loss, at 17.1 million cwt, was 9 percent higher than the same time last year.
Processors in the eight major potato-producing states used 111 million cwt of potatoes for the season, up 4 percent from February 2018. Dehydrating usage accounted for 20,820 cwt of the total potatoes processed.
Idaho, NW wheat production up
OLYMPIA, Wash. — All wheat planted in Idaho in 2018 totaled 1.19 million acres, up 1 percent from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 1.14 million acres, was up 2 percent from the previous year.
All wheat production totaled 104 million bushels, up 15 percent from the previous year. Yield is estimated at 91.9 bushels per acre, up 10.1 bushels from 2017.
Wheat production across the rest of the Northwest Region also was up, the NASS reported.
In Oregon, all wheat planted totaled 800,000 acres, up 3 percent from a year ago. Harvested area, at 770,000 acres, was up 1 percent from 2017. Production totaled 51.6 million bushels, up 7 percent, while yield was estimated at 67 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels.
In Washington, all wheat planted totaled 2.22 million acres, up 1 percent from 2017. Harvested area, at 2.17 million acres, was up 1 percent. Production totaled 153 million bushels, up 8 percent, while yield was estimated at 70.8 bushels per acre, up 4.2 bushels.