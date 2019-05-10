Mackay FFA opens greenhouse
To celebrate Mother’s Day, Mackay FFA members will launch their greenhouse plant sale this weekend, from 5 to 7 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
More than 100 varieties of bedding plants are available at Shelley High School along with vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets.
The regular opening-day sale and open house are scheduled next week, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The greenhouse also will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to May 23. Starting May 24, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sundays.
All proceeds from the sale benefit agriculture education students in the Mackay area.
Wildfire drill Sat. near Menan Butte
MENAN — The Upper Snake Interagency Wildfire Group will coordinate an interagency training exercise Saturday near Menan Butte involving multiple federal, state and local fire agencies.
The exercise will commence at 9:30 a.m. at the Central Fire District Station located at 3535 E. Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan, ID 83434. Firefighters will participate in mock wildfire scenarios designed to test leadership skills, communication skills and firefighting tactics.
Increased traffic in the Menan Butte area is expected while the exercise takes place. The training exercise will take place approximately 2 miles west of the Unified Sportsmen’s Club off BLM two-track roads south of Highway 33 and west of Twin Butte Road. Firefighters ask that the public consider recreating elsewhere while the training takes place. The training is expected to conclude at 4:30 p.m.
For more information concerning logistics and to attend the exercise, contact Kelsey Griffee, fire information officer for the Bureau of Land Management at 208-521-8709 or email at kgriffee@blm.gov.
Sheep, lamb count down in Idaho
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The sheep and lamb inventory in Idaho was estimated at 220,000 head Jan. 1, down 6 percent from Jan. 1, 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The milk goat inventory in Idaho totaled 7,000 head, down 13 percent from 2018.
The sheep and lamb inventory in the Northwest Region was unchanged from last year, NASS reported.
The inventory of sheep and lambs in Oregon was 175,000 head, up 6 percent from last year.
In Washington, sheep and lamb inventory totaled 50,000 head, up 11 percent from 2018.
Nationally, Jan. 1 all sheep and lamb inventory was estimated at 5.23 million head. This was down 1 percent from 2018.
The inventory of milk goats in Oregon was estimated at 13,000 head, down 7 percent from last year. In Washington, milk goat inventory was 8,000 head, up 14 percent from the previous year. Nationally, the milk goat inventory was estimated at 430,000 head, up 2 percent from 2018.
The Jan. 1 inventory of meat and other goats in Oregon was estimated at 27,000 head, down 7 percent from last year. In Washington, meat and other goat inventory was 21,000 head, up 11 percent from the previous year. Nationally, the Jan. 1 meat and other goat inventory was estimated at 2.06 million head, down 1 percent from 2018.
The inventory of all goats nationwide Jan. 1 totaled 2.62 million head, down 1 percent from 2018.