Shelley Easter lily sale starts Monday
SHELLEY — Student-grown Eastern lilies will go on sale the week before Easter at the Shelley High School agriculture department.
Beginning next week, the lilies can be purchased for $6 each during regular school hours. The money raised goes back into the program to purchase supplies and bulbs for the next year, said school ag teacher Kody Howells.
About 75 lilies will be available for sale and have been planted and grown by students who are enrolled in the school’s greenhouse classes.
“The kids get to participate growing the plants from bulbs to full grown plants,” Howell said. “They not only learn plant science skills but marketing skills too.”
Easter lilies produce white, trumpet-shaped, fragrant blooms and symbolize purity and grace.
Specialty crop grant deadline is today
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Agriculture is still accepting applications for the 2019 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, according to a news release.
The deadline for submitting all necessary materials is today.
This year, the state has been awarded $2.1 million from the USDA to award to qualified projects that improve the competitiveness of specialty crops in Idaho.
Specialty crops are defined to include fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture as well as nursery crops including floriculture. Eligible projects are required to benefit more than one organization and solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops.
All application materials may be found at www.agri.idaho.gov/scbg/ .
For more information, call Nichole Britt at 208-332-8537 or email Nichole.Britt@isda.idaho.gov.
Sign up for USDA Stewardship now
BOISE — The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding this year is May 10, the USDA has announced.
The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service plans to invest up to $700 million for new enrollments and contract extensions in fiscal year 2019. The 2018 Farm Bill made several changes to this critical conservation program, which helps agricultural producers take the conservation activities on their farm or ranch to the next level.
To learn more about the updated CSP, contact your local USDA service center.
Apply for Conservation Innovation Grants
BOISE — The USDA is offering grants for innovative ideas for conservation strategies and technologies, the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho announced.
The NRCS plans to invest up to $225,000 in the Conservation Innovation Grants program, funding innovative conservation projects in three focus areas: grazing lands, soil health and management to benefit threatened and endangered species or species of greatest conservation need.
Grant proposals are due June 7.
Potential applicants should review the announcement of program funding available at www.grants.gov, which includes application materials and submission procedures.
Sheep, lamb count down in Idaho, same in NW
OLYMPIA, Wash. ― The sheep and lamb inventory in Idaho was estimated at 220,000 head Jan. 1, down 6 percent from Jan. 1, 2018, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The milk goat inventory in Idaho totaled 7,000 head, down 13 percent from 2018.
The sheep and lamb inventory in the Northwest Region was unchanged from last year, NASS reported.
The inventory of sheep and lambs in Oregon was 175,000 head, up 6 percent from last year.
In Washington, sheep and lamb inventory totaled 50,000 head, up 11 percent from 2018.
Nationally, Jan. 1 all sheep and lamb inventory was estimated at 5.23 million head. This was down 1 percent from 2018.
The inventory of milk goats in Oregon was estimated at 13,000 head, down 7 percent from last year. In Washington, milk goat inventory was 8,000 head, up 14 percent from the previous year. Nationally, the milk goat inventory was estimated at 430,000 head, up 2 percent from 2018.
The Jan. 1 inventory of meat and other goats in Oregon was estimated at 27,000 head, down 7 percent from last year. In Washington, meat and other goat inventory was 21,000 head, up 11 percent from the previous year. Nationally, the Jan. 1 meat and other goat inventory was estimated at 2.06 million head, down 1 percent from 2018.
The inventory of all goats nationwide Jan. 1 totaled 2.62 million head, down 1 percent from 2018.
Idaho dry bean crop up 3 percent
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dry beans planted in Idaho totaled 185,000 acres, up 3 percent from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area, at 183,000 acres, is up 3 percent from last year. Production totaled 3.13 million cwt, up 9 percent from a year ago. Yield is estimated at 17.1 cwt per acre, up 1 cwt from 2017.
In Washington, dry beans planted totaled 218,000 acres, up 11 percent from the previous year. Harvested area, at 217,000 acres, is up 11 percent. Production totaled 3.86 million cwt, up 33 percent, while yield is estimated at 17.8 cwt per acre, up 2.9 cwt.
No action set on Feedstock Flexibility Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA’s Commodity Credit Corp. does not expect to purchase and sell sugar under the Feedstock Flexibility Program for crop year 2018, which runs from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.
The CCC is required by law each quarter to announce estimates of sugar to be purchased and sold under the program based on crop and consumption forecasts.
Federal law allows sugar processors to obtain loans from the USDA with maturities of up to nine months when the sugar cane or sugar beet harvest begins. Upon loan maturity, the sugar processor may repay the loan in full or forfeit the collateral to USDA to satisfy the loan.
The USDA’s Dec. 11 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report projects that fiscal year 2019 U.S. ending sugar stocks are unlikely to lead to forfeitures next year. Therefore, USDA does not currently expect to purchase and sell sugar under the program.
The next quarterly estimate regarding the Feedstock Flexibility Program will occur on or before April 1.