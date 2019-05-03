Whitewater to mark 25 years with fundraiser
SALMON ― Whitewater Therapeutic and Recreational Riding Association in Salmon is marking its 25th anniversary with a fundraiser Saturday in its ongoing efforts to help people with special needs through equine-assisted activities.
The PATH-Intl Premier Accredited Center provides equine assisted activities and therapies to children, youth and adults with special programs for elderly, veterans and/or armed service members and families.
The group is encouraging supporters to donate through Idaho Gives at www.idahogives.org/organizations or by email at info@idahogives.org. At Idaho Gives, search for Whitewater Therapeutic and Recreational Riding Association.
USDA extends MFP deadline to May 17
WASHINGTON, D.C. ― The USDA has extended the deadline to May 17 from May 1 for agricultural producers to certify 2018 crop production for payments through the Market Facilitation Program, which helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs, resulting in the loss of traditional exports.
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency extended the deadline because heavy rainfall and snowfall have delayed harvests in many parts of the country, preventing producers from certifying acres.
Payments will be issued only if eligible producers certify before May 17.
The MFP provides payments to producers of corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, dairy, hogs, fresh sweet cherries and shelled almonds.
Producers can certify production by contacting their local FSA office or through farmers.gov.
To learn more, contact your local FSA office or visit www.farmers.gov/MFP.
New web tool out for Dairy Margin Coverage
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new web-based tool is now available to help dairy producers evaluate various scenarios using different coverage levels through the new Dairy Margin Coverage program, the USDA announced.
The DMC is a voluntary risk management program that offers financial protection to dairy producers when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed cost falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer. It replaces the program previously known as the Margin Protection Program for Dairy.
Sign-up for this USDA Farm Service Agency program opens June 17.
The University of Wisconsin launched the decision support tool in cooperation with the FSA and funded through a cooperative agreement with the USDA. The tool was designed to help producers determine the level of coverage under a variety of conditions that will provide them with the strongest financial safety net. It allows farmers to simplify their coverage level selection by combining operation data and other key variables to calculate coverage needs based on price projections.
For more information, access the tool at fsa.usda.gov/dmc-tool. For DMC sign up, eligibility and related program information, visit fsa.usda.gov or contact your local USDA Service Center.