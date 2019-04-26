Openings remain for cattle conference
There are still a few spots open for the Idaho Young Cattle Producer Conference, which will be held June 25 to 27 in Lewiston, according to a news release.
The conference is for young cattle producers between the ages of 18 and 40.
There is no cost to attend the conference; it is supported by donations from allied industry donors, except for the cost of getting to Lewiston and a motel room.
Applications for 20 participants for this class will be accepted and six spots are still open, the release stated.
To apply or for more information, contact Jim Church of the University of Idaho Extension at 208-983-2667 or jchurch@uidaho.edu.
Nursery insurance deadline is next week
SPOKANE, Wash. ― Wednesday is the deadline for nursery growers to apply for crop insurance or make changes for existing polcies, according to the USDA’s Risk Management Agency
Growers applying for the first time may purchase coverage at any time.
All applications, including those for new or amended coverage, are subject to a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins. Coverage begins 30 days after receipt of a signed application, a plant inventory value report for each insured practice and two copies of the grower’s most recent wholesale catalog or price list.
Growers are urged to visit their crop insurance agent soon to learn specific details for the 2019 crop year.
Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at www.rma.usda.gov.
Apply for Conservation Innovation Grants
BOISE ― The USDA is offering grants for innovative ideas for conservation strategies and technologies, the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho announced.
The NRCS plans to invest up to $225,000 in the Conservation Innovation Grants program, funding innovative conservation projects in three focus areas: grazing lands, soil health and management to benefit threatened and endangered species or species of greatest conservation need.
Grant proposals are due June 7.
Potential applicants should review the announcement of program funding available at www.grants.gov, which includes application materials and submission procedures.