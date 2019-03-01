Sign up today
for grain seminar
GRACE — Today is the registration deadline for the March 8 Caribou County Grain Seminar, according to a news release.
RSVP by email at caribou@uidaho.edu or by phone at 208-547-3205.
The seminar will run from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Gem Valley Performing Arts Center, 704 South Main St. in Grace.
There is a cost of $10 per person.
Lunch will be catered by Billman’s.
Topics include grain varieties, local diseases and pests, marketing, grain storage, crop insurance, new fertilizer products, grain inspection and residue management.
Forage School
will be March 13
BLACKFOOT — The annual Blackfoot Forage School will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the University of Idaho Extension Office in Blackfoot, according to a news release.
The office is located at 412 W. Pacific St.
The day starts with Jefferson County Extension educator Joseph Sagers discussing weed control and herbicide residues, followed by Bannock/Bingham County Extension educator Reed Findlay discussing diseases and pests of local significance.
Next will be Utah State University Extension agronomist Earl Creech discussing current issues in alfalfa research.
Additional handouts will be available on timing the harvest and the hay market outlook.
Two Idaho Department of Agriculture pesticide credits will be available.
To learn more, call Findlay at 208-785-8060.
Pasture workshops scheduled
BLACKFOOT — Three workshops on pasture management will be held this month in eastern Idaho, according to a news release.
Topics will include pasture renovation, grazing management, weed management and developing a grazing plan.
Speakers will be Extension educators Joseph Sagers from Jefferson County, Jon Hogge from Madison County, Bracken Henderson from Franklin County and Justin Hatch from Caribou County.
The workshops all run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
They will take place:
• March 19 at the County Administration Building at 134 E. Main St. in Rexburg.
• March 20 at the C-A-L Ranch Office Building behind the store at 1027 S. 25th East in Ammon.
• March 21 at the County Extension Office at 561 W. Oneida in Preston.
The workshops are sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension and C-A-L Ranch Stores.
For more information, call Hogge at 208-365-3191.