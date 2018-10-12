Western Stockmen’s plans grand reopening
CALDWELL — Simplot Western Stockmen’s will hold a grand reopening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to show off its newly renovated store.
A free lunch and refreshments will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along with discounts on some of the store’s products. Store staff and representatives from Merck, Durvet, BI Animal Health, Bayer, New Generation Supplements and Country Vet Dog Food will be on site to answer questions and provide information for interested parties.
The open house will take place at 101 Rodeo Ave. in Caldwell. Parking will be available onsite for public use.
Sept. 1 wheat stocks up from 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. — All wheat stored in Idaho in all positions Sept. 1 totaled 83 million bushels in Idaho, up from 70 million bushels a year ago, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Idaho’s off-farm stocks were up 22 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 13 percent compared to the previous year.
Wheat stocks stored in the Northwest Region increased 11 percent from 2017.
In Oregon, stored wheat totaled 44 million bushels, up from 41.9 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were up 7 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 8 percent.
Washington stored wheat totaled 166 million bushels, up from 152 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were up 8 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 32 percent compared to the previous year.
Nationally, wheat stored in all positions totaled 2.38 billion bushels, up from 2.27 billion bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 1 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 28 percent compared to the previous year.
Idaho barley production increases in 2018
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Idaho planted 550,000 acres of barley in 2018, up 20,000 acres from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area, at 530,000 acres, is up 20,000 acres from 2017. Barley production in Idaho is 53.5 million bushels, up 10 percent from last year with yield estimated at 101 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels per acre from 2017.
But production was down in the rest of the Northwest Region.
Oregon planted 43,000 acres of barley in 2018, down 4,000 acres from 2017. Harvested area, at 26,000 acres, is down 12,000 acres from 2017. Oregon production is 1.38 million bushels, down 42 percent from last year with yield estimated at 53 bushels per acre, down 9 bushels per acre from 2017.
Washington growers planted 85,000 acres of barley in 2018, down 10,000 acres from 2017. Harvested area, at 67,000 acres, is down 18,000 acres. Barley production in Washington is 4.89 million bushels, up 9 percent, while yield is estimated at
73 bushels per acre, up 20 bushels per acre.
Idaho barley stocks up from 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Barley stocks in Idaho stored in all positions Sept. 1 totaled 48.6 million bushels, up from 43.6 million bushels a year earlier, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Off-farm stocks in Idaho were up 2 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 20 percent compared to the previous year.
Barley stocks were down in the rest of the Northwest Region.
In Oregon, stored barley totaled 997,000 bushels, down from 1.28 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were up 30 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 44 percent.
Washington barley totaled 4.69 million bushels, down from 5.24 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were down 7 percent, while on-farm stocks were down 19 percent.
Nationally, barley stored in all positions totaled 175 million bushels, down from 180 million bushels a year earlier. Off-farm stocks were down 7 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 1 percent compared to the previous year.