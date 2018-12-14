Farm Bureau elects delegates, bestows honors
BOISE (IFB) — During their annual meeting Dec. 4 through 6, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation members elected Tom Mosman, of Craigmont; Matt Dorsey, of Caldwell; and Fred Burmester, of Downey; as delegates to serve on federation’s board of directors.
Neil Durrant, of Ada County, received federation’s Young Farmer and Rancher Excellence in Agriculture Award, and Luke Pearce, of Payette County, was awarded the organization’s Young Farmer and Rancher Achiever in Agriculture Award.
The Excellence award spotlights a young Farm Bureau member who is an agricultural enthusiast but has not received a majority of their income in the past three year from a production agriculture enterprise they own, while the achiever award is given to a young farmer or rancher who has excelled in their farming operation and honed their leadership abilities.
Kelsey Broadie, of Butte County, the recently elected president of Lost Rivers Farm Bureau, won the Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet, which allows producers to hone their public speaking and problem-solving skills during a competition meant to simulate a committee meeting rather than a debate.
The participants discuss a preselected topic and are judged on constructive criticism, cooperation and communication.
Broadie, Durrant and Pearce all won a Polaris recreational vehicles and will compete in their respective categories during American Farm Bureau’s annual meeting next month, with a chance to win a Ford pickup truck.
The federation’s Women’s Leadership Committee presented Women of the Year awards to Wendy Swore, of Bannock County; Pam Kelly, of Butte County; Lola Fitzpatrick, of Minidoka County; Janeal Walton, of Gem County; and Naomi Wood, of Bonner County.
Sugar beet production up slightly
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of sugar beets in Idaho is forecast at 6.59 million tons, up 1 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 161,900 acres, is down 4,100 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 40.7 tons per acre, up 1.5 tons from 2017.
Sugar beet production was up all across the Northwest Region.
Oregon sugar beet production is forecast at 370,000 tons, up 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 9,600 acres, is up 500 acres, while yield is expected to be 38.5 tons per acre, up 1.8 tons.
Sugar beet production in Washington is forecast at 89,000 tons, up 2 percent from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 1,800 acres, unchanged from 2017, while yield is expected to be 49.2 tons per acre, up 1 ton.