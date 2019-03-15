Signups sought for cattlemen’s confab
University of Idaho Extension and the Idaho Cattle Association are accepting applications for the third-annual Idaho Young Cattle Producer Conference.
The conference is held to provide young cattle producers an opportunity to receive in-depth education on the Idaho cattle industry. It is offered to producers between the ages of 18 and 40. Only 20 participants will be selected to attend.
This year’s conference will be held June 25 to 27 in Lewiston and the surrounding area. Speakers will discuss the cattle industry in Idaho which includes the packing, feedlot, stocker, cow-calf and purebred industries. Participants will also learn about marketing alternatives and genetics.
Anyone interested in participating in the conference, or know someone who would benefit from it should contact Jim Church, UI Extension, at 208-983-2667 or jchurch@uidaho.edu or your local livestock educator at a UI Extension Office to obtain an application form. Applications are due May 1.
There are also opportunities to contribute to this program by becoming a program sponsor. Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum levels are available. There is also an opportunity to sponsor an individual attendee. If you are interested in donating to the Idaho YCC, please contact Church for further information.
Cortez joins A.F.’s
Double M Irrigation
AMERICAN FALLS — Pete Cortez is the newest addition to the Double M Ag and Irrigation sales team.
Cortez has joined the American Falls sales team as an irrigation salesman. He will support customers by performing both simple and complex irrigation system design, future irrigation development planning, project management through the installation process and other irrigation consulting services.
An American Falls native, Cortez was previously superintendent of water and wastewater for the city of American Falls. With 19 years’ experience in the water district and three years’ experience as R&G Potato facility manager, he understands what it takes to work effectively within a budget and oversee a project from start to finish.
He also is a volunteer fireman and first responder for the American Falls Rural Fire District and Power County Search and Rescue.
Cortez can be reached at 208-709-2579 or 208-226-2555.
Star farmer places in corn yield contest
ST. LOUIS — Mike Moyle of Star, placed second in the nation in the I: Irrigated Class with a yield of 351.19 bushels per acre, according to a news release. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1105AM. The winning field was located near Star.
The 2018 National Corn Yield Contest is sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association.
Moyle was one of 417 state winners nationwide. The 2018 contest participation included 7,258 entries from 46 states. Of the state winners, 18 growers ― three from each of six classes ― were named national winners, representing nine states.
The average yield among national winners was 349 bushels per acre ― greater than the projected 2018 U.S. average of 176.6 bushels per acre. One national winner recorded an astounding yield of over 475 bushels per acre.