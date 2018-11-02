New admin assistant at barley commission
BOISE — The Idaho Barley Commission has welcomed a new administrative assistant, according to a news release.
Wren Hernandez now serves as the commission’s fiscal coordinator and handles barley checkoff collections, in addition to supporting other commission programs. She will help compile and send the weekly Idaho Grain Market Report moving forward.
Hernandez can be reached at whernandez@barley.idaho.gov or 208-334-2090.
Canola production in Idaho increases
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Idaho canola production was forecast Oct. 1 at 92.4 million pounds, up 167 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 42,000 acres, is up 19,700 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 2,200 pounds per acre, up 650 pounds from 2017.
Canola production in the rest of the Northwest Region showed a mixed picture.
Oregon production is forecast at 9.02 million pounds, down 19 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 4,100 acres, is down 3,100 acres, while yield is expected to be 2,200 pounds per acre, up 650 pounds.
Production in Washington is forecast at 136 million pounds, up 57 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 68,000 acres, is up 14,000 acres, while yield is expected to be 2,000 pounds per acre, up 400 pounds.
Idaho production of oats down in 2018
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Idaho planted 40,000 acres of oats in 2018, down 10,000 acres from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area, at 10,000 acres, is unchanged from 2017. Idaho oat production is 840,000 bushels, up 18 percent from last year with yield estimated at 84 bushels per acre, up 13 bushels per acre from 2017.
Oat production in the rest of the Northwest Region presented a mixed picture.
Oregon growers planted 20,000 acres of oats this year, down 5,000 acres from 2017. Harvested area, at 5,000 acres, is down 5,000 acres. Production in Oregon is 495,000 bushels, down 40 percent from last year with yield estimated at 99 bushels per acre, up 16 bushels per acre.
Washington farmers planted 17,000 acres of oats this year, up 1,000 acres from 2017. Harvested area, at 4,000 acres, is up 1,000 acres. Washington oat production is 184,000 bushels, up 46 percent from last year with yield estimated at 46 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels per acre.