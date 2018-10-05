Signup available for stockmanship event
Registration is now open for the 2018 Stockmanship and Stewardship Regional Event, to be held Oct. 12 and 13 in Pasco, Wash., according to a news release.
The event will feature stockmanship experts Curt Pate and Ron Gill, demonstrating low-stress cattle handling, Beef Quality Assurance educational sessions and industry updates. The event is planned by Cooperative Extension staff from Idaho, Oregon and Washington who will share applicable research in beef production, animal health and range and pasture management for Pacific Northwest beef producers.
For more information and to register, visit www.StockmanshipAndSteward ship.org.
CCC lending rate stays same in Oct.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Commodity Credit Corp.’s borrowing rate-based charge for October is 2.5 percent, up from 2.375 percent in September, the USDA announced.
The interest rate for crop-year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during October is 3.50 percent, also up from 3.375 percent in September.
Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for October are unchanged from September. They are:
n 2.75 percent with three-year loan terms.
n 2.75 percent with five-year loan terms.
n 2.875 percent with seven-year loan terms.
n 2.875 percent with 10-year loan terms.
n 3 percent with 12-year loan terms.
The interest rate for 15-year Sugar Storage Facility Loans for October is 3, also the same as in September.
The loan rates set forth by the CCC help stabilize the incomes of America’s farmers and ranchers, and ensure their continued operations.
For more information, visit https://www.farmers .gov or your local service center.
Idaho winter wheat stays same as 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Idaho planted 720,000 acres of winter wheat in 2018, unchanged from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 680,000 acres, is up 10,000 acres from 2017. Winter wheat production in Idaho is 61.2 million bushels, up 14 percent from last year with yield estimated at 90 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels per acre from 2017.
Production in the Northwest Region was up 7 percent from last year.
Oregon growers planted 720,000 acres of winter wheat this year, up 20,000 acres from 2017. Harvested area, at 695,000 acres, is up 5,000. Oregon production is 46.6 million bushels, up 7 percent, with yield estimated at 67 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels per acre.
Washington planted 1.7 million acres of winter wheat in 2018, unchanged from 2017. Harvested area, at 1.65 million acres, also unchanged. Washington production in is 125 million bushels, up 4 percent, with yield estimated at 76 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels per acre.
Idaho spring wheat planting up from ‘17
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Idaho planted 460,000 acres of spring wheat in 2018, up 30,000 acres from 2017, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 445,000 acres, is up 30,000 acres from 2017. Spring wheat production is 42.3 million bushels, up 20 percent from last year with yield estimated at 95 bushels per acre, up 10 bushels per acre from 2017.
Spring wheat production was up across the Northwest Region.
Oregon planted 80,000 acres of spring wheat in 2018, up 5,000 acres from 2017. Harvested area, at 75,000 acres, is up 2,000 acres from 2017. Oregon spring wheat production is 5.03 million bushels, up 9 percent, with yield estimated at 67 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels per acre from 2017.
Washington growers planted 520,000 acres of spring wheat in 2018, up 25,000 acres. Harvested area, at 515,000 acres, is up 25,000 acres, while production is 27.8 million bushels, up 26 percent, with yield estimated at 54 bushels per acre, up 9 bushels per acre.