Idaho prosecutors ask to delay sentencing in hemp case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho prosecutors say they want to find an "appropriate" resolution for two men who pleaded guilty to felony drug trafficking after they were arrested for hauling industrial hemp through the state.
Andrew D'Addario, of Colorado, and Erich Eisenhart, of Oregon, were scheduled to be sentenced this week, but in a new filing Ada County prosecutors said they want to find an "appropriate" resolution for the case. Boise State Public Radio reports the sentencing hearing is now scheduled for September.
In the court document, the Ada County prosecutors said the outcome of their case will likely impact how other jurisdictions across the state handle hemp transportation cases.
Industrial hemp is legal in every state surrounding Idaho and the federal Farm Bill passed late last year legalized the production of hemp nationwide, though the U.S. Department of Agriculture is still promulgating the rules needed to put the Farm Bill fully into effect. The USDA released a memo last month telling states they can't block the interstate transportation of hemp.
Oregon animal advocates raise funds online for wolf fence
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Southern Oregon animal advocacy group has launched an online fundraising drive to help safely separate wolves and livestock.
The Herald and News reports that KS Wild set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for an electric fence to keep wolves off private property in Prospect.
The crowdsourcing drive by the Ashland-based group has collected $1,500 of its $6,000 goal for the fencing that will stand 6 feet (1.83 meters) high.
The fence is expected to cost about $45,000 with additional funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Property owner Ted Birdseye says he has lost cows to an area wolf pack.
The rancher has cared for wolf pups in the past, but he wants to keep his family and livestock safe.
Trade, climate change, Iran focus as G-20 leaders meet
OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Trade and geopolitical tensions, and the looming threat of climate change, are on the agenda as the presidents of the United States and China and other world leaders gather in Osaka, Japan, for a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.
While prospects for detente in the trade war between the U.S. and China are in the spotlight, many participating are calling for a broader perspective in tackling global crises.
"This will be a difficult G-20, there are global challenges to be met, we need to step up to avoid the climate threats, ... reform the World Trade Organization and prepare for the digital revolution," Donald Tusk, president of the European Union Council, said at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The summit comes at a time of growing international tensions, for example, over Iran's nuclear deal, as well as disputes between the United States and China over trade and technology.
Mustang Mania Show this weekend at Ford Idaho Horse Park
NAMPA, Idaho – The Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program Challenge will return to Nampa on July 6-7, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Horse Park, located at 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd.
The Challenge is an in-hand competition featuring both youth and adult trainers who have adopted and worked with a wild mustang for 90 days. The trainers will now show off their progress in a series of classes, including conditioning and handling, in-hand trail and freestyle. There will also be six saddle-trained mustangs from the Beaty Butte Herd Management Area in Lakeview, Oregon, available through a competitive bid adoption process that will end at noon on Sunday, July 7.
On July 7, there will be an open mustang show with a full slate of classes including halter, showmanship, western, English, walk-trot and specialty. A saddle will be offered to the overall horse and rider, and a host of prizes are available to the high point winners of both shows.
The TIP Challenge is a segment of the Mustang Heritage Foundation’s Trainer Incentive Program. The mission of the Mustang Heritage Foundation is to increase the adoption of BLM-housed American mustangs and burros through innovative gentling (training) competitions and awareness programs. In keeping with this mission, the TIP Challenge was created to place these animals in adoptive homes. Youths 8-17 years old and adults 18 and up participate in the challenges by adopting and training the mustangs and burros. The participants also help promote the adoption of these national treasures by showcasing their value and trainability through in-hand competition.
Extreme Mustang Makeover and TIP trainers Matt and Stacie Zimmerman are hosting the Mustang Mania TIP Challenge. The couple has helped close to 200 mustangs find good homes in the past five years alone. For more information about the Mustang Mania event, please contact Matt or Stacie Zimmerman at (541) 212-0035.
Nominations Open for 2019 Rabobank North America Leadership Awards
(AP) Rabobank is seeking nominations for its annual North America Leadership Awards, which recognize North American Food & Agribusiness (F&A) companies that excel in industry stewardship, sustainability and innovation.
The awards are unlike any other in the F&A industry, showcasing those companies — from corporations to fast-growing small businesses — that are truly reshaping the market and setting admirable examples in their sectors.
Company nominations for the 2019 Awards across the three categories below will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 9, 2019 and must include highlighted initiatives and achievements from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Nominees are screened through extensive research using publicly available information and reviewed by an independent judging panel of esteemed individuals across industry, academia and the public sector.