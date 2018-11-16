NRCS-Idaho taking EQIP sign-ups
BOISE — The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has announced an early sign-up period for four categories of Environmental Quality Incentives Program projects.
Applications must be submitted by today for conservation practices covered under:
• The National On-Farm Energy Initiative.
• The High Tunnel System Initiative.
• Disaster Relief Funding, this includes any Grassland Reserve Program, Farm and Ranch Lands Protection Program or Agricultural Land Easement Program easements that need repairs.
• Conservation Activity Plans.
Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent funding cycles.
For more information stop by your local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at http://www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.
Producers reminded of USDA deadlines
BOISE — The USDA Farm Service Agency in Idaho is reminding producers in the state who experienced losses from natural disasters during the 2017 and 2018 calendar years that they may be eligible for assistance through the Tree Assistance Program, Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program and Livestock Indemnity Program.
The deadline to file for assistance is Dec. 3, though some specifics for the difference programs vary.
Contact your local FSA office for deadlines and other specifics about the programs. For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs or to find your local USDA Service Center, visit https://www.farmers.gov/.
Idaho stored oats down from 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Oats stored in off-farm locations in Idaho totaled 123,000 bushels Sept. 1, down from 217,000 bushels a year ago, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
It was a mixed picture in the rest of the Northwest Region.
In Oregon, oats stored in off-farm locations totaled 448,000 bushels, down from 450,000 bushels a year ago.
Washington oats stored in off-farm locations totaled 66,000 bushels, up from 56,000 bushels the previous year.
Nationally, oats stored in all positions totaled 74.9 million bushels, up from 72 million bushels a year ago. Off-farm stocks were down 6 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 15 percent compared to the previous year.