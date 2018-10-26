Enrollment now open for 4-H
Enrollment is now open for the upcoming 4-H year, according to a news release.
Those interested in enrolling for the 2018-19 year should log onto 4honline.com and click on the state of Idaho. Those who were enrolled this year should find their family information there. Parents should click on each child and review their information to be sure it is correct.
The enrollment payment needs to be brought to the local Extension Office. The enrollment fee will be reduced through Dec. 31.
Sign up for 4-H Summit
Registration is now open for the Idaho 4-H Ambassadors Summit to be held Nov. 16 to 18 at Camp Ida-Haven in McCall.
The deadline to sign up is Nov. 2.
Cost is $125 per participant, and includes transportation. Scholarships are available by contacting a local 4-H office. Chaperones pay a reduced rate of $50.
4-H Ambassadors are youth leaders who promote 4-H using their skills, knowledge and leadership abilities. An Ambassador serves to strengthen the 4-H program through education, recruitment and public relations. At the summit, youths participate in workshops, learn to project a clear image, develop leadership and communication skills and meet peers from around the state to develop a network.
For more information, contact Donna Gillespie at donna@uidaho.edu or 208-312-4109.
UI to hold Mealtime Inspirations
BLACKFOOT — Mealtime Inspirations, a community event presented by University of Idaho Extension educators for persons interested in watching demonstrations on cooking, financial management, food safety and meal management, will be held next week in Blackfoot.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Eastern Idaho State Fair Needle Craft Building.
Cost is $5. Register by calling 208-785-8060.
Emerging Leader Award deadline set
SPARTA, Mich. — The last day to submit nominations for the National Potato Council’s Emerging Leader Award is Thursday, according to a news release from Spudman Magazine.
Leaders in the potato industry 35 years old and younger are eligible. Anyone involved in the industry is eligible, from growers and shippers to researchers, marketers and promoters. The winners will be announced at the council’s annual award banquet and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Spudman.
To nominate and for more information, visit https://spudman.com/emerging-leader/.
Idaho grain corn production up
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of corn for grain in Idaho was forecast at 26.3 million bushels Oct. 1, up 12 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area, at 130,000 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 202 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from 2017.
Washington corn for grain production is forecast at 16.3 million bushels, down 9 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 71,000 acres, is down 9,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 230 bushels per acre, up 5.00 bushels from the previous year.
No figures were listed for Oregon corn for grain.
Idaho dry bean production increases
OLYMPIA, Wash. ― Idaho dry bean production was forecast at 3.01 million cwt. Oct. 1, up 5 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area, at 188,000 acres, is up 10,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 1,600 pounds per acre, down 10 pounds from 2017.
Washington dry bean production is forecast at 3.41 million cwt., up 20 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 213,000 acres, is up 23,000 acres, while yield is expected to be 1,600 pounds per acre, up 110 pounds from 2017.
No figures were listed for Oregon dry bean production.