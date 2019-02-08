Fort Hall Beef School is next week
FORT HALL — The 2019 Fort Hall Cattlemen’s Beef School will be held Wednesday at the Fort Hall Housing Conference Room, according to a news release.
The school will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with registration at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner. There is no cost and no need to RSVP.
The school will be conducted by the University of Idaho College of Agriculture Cooperative Extension System in cooperation with the Department of Animal and Veterinary Science.
The school will be conducted by Travis Stone, tribal land use director; Preston Buckskin, agricultural resource management program manager; Dr. Jim England, UI Extension veterinarian; and Don MacKay, of MacKay Livestock Supply.
The Housing Conference Room is located at 161 War Dance Circle Road in Fort Hall.
For more information, contact Danielle Gunn at 236-1046 or Nola Cates at 236-1044.
Soil, water districts plan soil confab
A conference on regenerative agriculture will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 in Idaho Falls.
The conference, put on by the East Side & West Side Soil & Water Conservation Districts, will be held at Billman’s, 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway.
The conference and lunch are free if registered by Feb. 20. After that date, lunch costs $15.
Regenerative agriculture is an agro-ecological approach to sustainable and profitable crop and livestock production based on restoring soil microbial activity, carbon retention and water infiltration to improve plant productivity.
Presenters include Gabe Brown, an award-winning rancher who integrates cash crops, cover crops and livestock to regenerate the soil and natural resources on a 5,400-plus-acre diversified ranch and farm near Bismarck, N.D. Also presenting will be Marlon Winger of the USDA’s National Resourses Conservation Service. He is the tri-state soil health specialist for Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. Another presenter will be Jay Fuhrer, also of the USDA’s NRCS, a soil health specialist from Bismark. He specializes in soil and nutrient management for crop-ping systems, grazing systems and cover crops.
For more information or to register, call 208-522-6250 ext. 3101 or email Joyce.Smith@id.nacdnet.net
Three certified crop adviser education credits will be available.