Idaho Range and Livestock Symposium set
John Ritten, of the Universtiy of Wyoming Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, will be the keynote speaker at the Idaho Range and Livestock Symposium in January.
The symposium will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at four Idaho locations:
• Jan. 7 at the American Legion Hall in Marsing.
• Jan. 8 at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center in Twin Falls ― also to be broadcast by Zoom to outlying county offices.
• Jan. 9 at the Liberty Hall Event Center in Pocatello .
• Jan. 10 at the BYU-Idaho Ag Science Center in Rexburg.
The event is free of charge and includes lunch. For more information, contact Scott Jensen, University of Idaho Extension, 208-896-4104 or scottj@uidaho.edu.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/UIRangeWorkshop.
Master Gardener Classes scheduled
BLACKFOOT — Sign up by Jan. 10 to take part in the 2019 Master Gardener Classes in Bingham and Bannock counties, according to a news release.
Late registration is accepted, but there is no guarantee of receiving the handbook on time.
Bingham County Classes will be on Monday evenings beginning Jan. 21, while Bannock County classes will be Wednesdays beginning Jan. 23. All classes run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through May.
Registration costs $80 and includes the Master Gardener Handbook. Two people from the same household can register for $120 and share a handbook.
The classes will offer the chance to certify as an Idaho Master Gardener and are for all levels of experience.
For more information or to register, visit one of the Extension Offices or call 208-785-8060 in Blackfoot or 208-236-7311 in Pocatello.
EQIP signup deadline is nearing
BOISE —The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has a Jan. 18 application deadline for this round of funding Environmental Quality Incentives Program projects, according to a news release.
This includes currently funded special projects, national initiatives and Regional Conservation Partnership Program projects.
Applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis, however, only the applications received by the deadline will be considered for funding during this particular cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
EQIP helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of installing conservation practices.
For more information on these programs as well as eligibility requirements, stop by your local USDA service center or visit NRCS online at www.id.nrcs.usda.gov/programs/.
Pasture rent down, cropland stays same
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho is estimated at $160 per acre for 2018, unchanged from last year, while pasture rents fell $1 to $11, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Irrigated cropland in Idaho is estimated at $216 per acre, up $1 per acre from 2017. Nonirrigated cropland rental expense is $56 per acre, down $2 per acre from last year.
The cost to rent cropland in the rest of the Northwest increased significantly, NASS reported, while Oregon pasture rents also increase.
Oregon producers paid $159 per acre for all cropland, up $7 per acre from 2017. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $215 per acre, up $10 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland rental costs $93 per acre, up $3 per acre from last year. In Oregon, pasture cash rent was $12 per acre, up $1 per acre from the previous year.
In Washington, all cropland rental expense is $203 per acre for 2018, up $5 per acre from the previous year. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $358 per acre, up $8 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland cost $75 per acre, up $2. Figures were withheld for Washington pasture rentals to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Idaho’s grain corn production increases
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of corn for grain in Idaho is forecast at 26.7 million bushels, up 14 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 130,000 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 205 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2017.
Washington corn for grain production is forecast at 16 million bushels, down 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 71,000 acres, is down 9,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 225 bushels per acre, unchanged from the previous year.
No figures were listed for Oregon corn for grain.