Sign up now for Master Gardener course
Gardeners and plant lovers can now sign up for the 2019 Master Gardener course being offered in the area by the University of Idaho, Bonneville County Extension Office.
Classes will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 24. All classes will be conducted in the Bonneville County Extension office community outreach classroom at 2925 Rollandet in Idaho Falls.
The 15-week intensive classroom training is followed by volunteer services in the community during the summer months. Participants will become knowledgeable paraprofessionals in home horticulture.
There is a $220 fee for the class, $155 of which will be refunded following completion. It will include the textbook and all required materials. University credit is available for an additional cost.
Classroom topics will include, basic botany, composting, soils, plant pathology, turfgrass, vegetables, landscaping, entomology, herbaceous ornamentals, small fruits, pruning and woody ornamentals.
Applications are available by contacting Monica at mallen@uidaho.edu. For more information, call the Bonneville County Extension Office at 208-529-1390.
S.E. Idaho Cereal School to be in Feb.
The 2019 Southeast Idaho Cereal School will be held next month at locations across eastern Idaho, according to a news release.
The cost to attend is $20.
Discussed will be cereal diseases, pesticides, reports from the Idaho Grain Producers Association and the Idaho Barley Commission, an update on cereal variety trials, the Conservation Reserve Program and grain storage management.
The schools will take place:
• Feb. 4 at the College of Eastern Idaho, 1600 S. 25th East in Idaho Falls.
• Feb. 6 at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello.
• Feb. 5 the Magic Valley Cereal School will be at Morey’s Steak House, 219 E. Third St. in Burley.
• Feb. 7 at the Trails Inn Restaurant, 213 Second St. in Ashton.
• Feb. 8 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds Robinson Building, 186 W. Second North in Preston.
Idaho Falls, Pocatello and Burley sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Ashton and Preston sessions run from 9 a.m. to 1:50 p.m.
State pesticide applicator credits and 4.5 certified crop adviser credits will be offered.
For more information, call the Madison County Extension Office at 208-356-3191.