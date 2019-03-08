Pruning, pastures, forage classes set
PRESTON — Franklin County Extension Educator Bracken Henderson will be teaching three workshops in March: A forage school on Thursday, a pruning workshop March 16 and a pasture management class March 21.
The forage school will be held in the Robinson Building from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $15 and two pesticide credits are available.
The pruning workshop will be held at the Franklin County Extension Office from 10 a.m. to noon.
The small pasture management class will also be held in the Franklin County Extension Building from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To sign up, call the Extension Office at 208-852-1097.
Two new to Amer. Angus Assn.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Jack Weymouth and Mark Church, of Parma, are new junior members of the American Angus Association, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Stored oats decrease in Idaho
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Oats stored in off-farm locations in Idaho on Dec. 1 totaled 101,000 bushels, down from 178,000 bushels a year earlier, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Stored oats registered an increase in the rest of the Northwest Region and nationwide.
In Oregon, oats stored in off-farm locations totaled 384,000 bushels, up from 338,000 bushels.
In Washington, oats stored in off-farm locations totaled 85,000 bushels, up from 55,000 bushels.
Nationally, oats stored in all positions totaled 67.2 million bushels, up from 66.5 million bushels. Off-farm stocks were down 3 percent, while on-farm stocks were up 9 percent compared to the previous year.