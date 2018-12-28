Hops production
up from last year
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production hops for Idaho, Oregon and Washington in 2018 totaled a record high of 107 million pounds, up 1 percent from the 2017 crop of 106 million pounds, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Combined area harvested for Idaho, Oregon and Washington in 2018 totaled a record high 55,035 acres, up 2 percent from the 2017 level of 53,989 acres.
Harvested acreage increased in Idaho and Washington, but declined in Oregon.
The national yield of hops, at 1,943 pounds per acre, declined 13 pounds from a year ago.
Washington produced 73 percent of the United States hops crop for 2018, while Idaho accounted for 15 percent and Oregon accounted for 12 percent.
In Idaho, Zeus, Chinook, AmarilloR, Cascade, CitraR, and MosaicR were the major varieties, accounting for 70 percent of the state’s hops production.
Cascade, CitraR, Zeus, Centennial, SimcoeR, and C/T/ZR were the six leading varieties in Washington, accounting for 49 percent of the state’s production.
In Oregon, Nugget, Cascade, Willamette, and CitraR were the major varieties, accounting for 52 percent of the state’s production.
The 2018 value of nationwide production totaled $583 million, down 1 percent from the previous year.
Pasture rent down, cropland stays same
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho is estimated at $160 per acre for 2018, unchanged from last year, while pasture rents fell $1 to $11, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Irrigated cropland in Idaho is estimated at $216 per acre, up $1 per acre from 2017. Nonirrigated cropland rental expense is $56 per acre, down $2 per acre from last year.
The cost to rent cropland in the rest of the Northwest increased significantly, NASS reported, while Oregon pasture rents also increase.
Oregon producers paid $159 per acre for all cropland, up $7 per acre from 2017. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $215 per acre, up $10 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland rental costs $93 per acre, up $3 per acre from last year. In Oregon, pasture cash rent was $12 per acre, up $1 per acre from the previous year.
In Washington, all cropland rental expense is $203 per acre for 2018, up $5 per acre from the previous year. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $358 per acre, up $8 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland cost $75 per acre, up $2. Figures were withheld for Washington pasture rentals to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Idaho’s grain corn production increases
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of corn for grain in Idaho is forecast at 26.7 million bushels, up 14 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 130,000 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 205 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2017.
Washington corn for grain production is forecast at 16 million bushels, down 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 71,000 acres, is down 9,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 225 bushels per acre, unchanged from the previous year.
No figures were listed for Oregon corn for grain.