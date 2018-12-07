Sign up by for Master Gardener classes
Jan. 10 is the deadline to sign up for the 2019 Master Gardener Program in Bingham and Bannock counties, according to a news release.
Those who sign up late may not receive the handbook by the first class.
Registration costs $80 and includes the Master Gardener Handbook. Two persons from the same household may register for $120 and share a handbook.
Bingham County classes will be held Monday evenings, and Bannock County classes will be Wednesday evenings. Classes in both counties run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Participants will have the chance to certify as an Idaho Master Gardener or simply take the classes for personal learning. Classes are for all experience levels.
For more information, call the Extension office in Blackfoot at 208-785-8060 or in Pocatello at 208-236-7311.
Spud production increases from 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Potato production in Idaho is forecast at 139 million cwt., up 3 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 315,000 acres, is up 5,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 440 cwt. per acre, up 5 cwt. from 2017, and if realized, a record yield.
Production of potatoes increase throughout the Northwest Region this year, including possible record years for both Idaho and Oregon.
Oregon production is forecast at 28.5 million cwt., up 33 percent from 2017. Harvested area, at 45,900 acres, is up 7,000, while yield is expected to be 620 cwt. per acre, up 70 cwt. from 2017, and if realized, a record yield.
Potato production in Washington is forecast at 106 million cwt., up 7 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 165,000 acres, is up 1,000 acres, while yield is expected to be 645 cwt. per acre, up 40 cwt. acre from the previous year.
No Feedstock Flexibility Program action planned
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Commodity Credit Corp. does not expect to purchase and sell sugar under the Feedstock Flexibility Program for crop year 2018 (fiscal year 2019), the USDA announced.
The CCC is required by law to quarterly announce estimates of sugar to be purchased and sold under the program based on crop and consumption forecasts.
Federal law allows sugar processors to obtain loans from the USDA with maturities of up to nine months when the sugar cane or sugar beet harvest begins. Upon loan maturity, the sugar processor may repay the loan in full or forfeit the collateral (sugar) to USDA to satisfy the loan.
The next quarterly estimate regarding the program will occur on or before Jan. 1.
Pasture rent down, cropland stays same
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Cash rent expense for all cropland in Idaho is estimated at $160 per acre for 2018, unchanged from last year, while pasture rents fell $1 to $11, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Irrigated cropland in Idaho is estimated at $216 per acre, up $1 per acre from 2017. Nonirrigated cropland rental expense is $56 per acre, down $2 per acre from last year.
The cost to rent cropland in the rest of the Northwest increased significantly, NASS reported, while Oregon pasture rents also increase.
Oregon producers paid $159 per acre for all cropland, up $7 per acre from 2017. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $215 per acre, up $10 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland rental costs $93 per acre, up $3 per acre from last year. In Oregon, pasture cash rent was $12 per acre, up $1 per acre from the previous year.
In Washington, all cropland rental expense is $203 per acre for 2018, up $5 per acre from the previous year. Irrigated cropland is estimated at $358 per acre, up $8 per acre, while nonirrigated cropland cost $75 per acre, up $2. Figures were withheld for Washington pasture rentals to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Sugar beet production up slightly
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of sugar beets in Idaho is forecast at 6.59 million tons, up 1 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 161,900 acres, is down 4,100 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 40.7 tons per acre, up 1.5 tons from 2017.
Sugar beet production was up all across the Northwest Region.
Oregon sugar beet production is forecast at 370,000 tons, up 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 9,600 acres, is up 500 acres, while yield is expected to be 38.5 tons per acre, up 1.8 tons.
Sugar beet production in Washington is forecast at 89,000 tons, up 2 percent from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 1,800 acres, unchanged from 2017, while yield is expected to be 49.2 tons per acre, up 1 ton.
Idaho’s grain corn production increases
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of corn for grain in Idaho is forecast at 26.7 million bushels, up 14 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 130,000 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 205 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2017.
Washington corn for grain production is forecast at 16 million bushels, down 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 71,000 acres, is down 9,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 225 bushels per acre, unchanged from the previous year.
No figures were listed for Oregon corn for grain.