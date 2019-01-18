Organic garden classes begin in I.F.
The 2019 Organic Gardening Classes begin Saturday in Idaho Falls and run each week through March 16, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Community Garden Association.
Free and open to the public, the classes take place from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. An additional session will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 9. A $10 fee is required for this session that includes an in-depth look at seed growing, saving and sharing.
All classes will be held in Room 211 of the CHE Building at University Place.
The final session includes registration for a community garden plot for the growing season from 9 a.m. to noon April 6 at the Development Workshop in the Griffith Building at 2475 Leslie Ave. in Idaho Falls.
For more information, contact the association at 208-524-0383 or growifcga@gmail.com.
Spudwoman of year nominations open
SPARTA, Mich. — Nominations are now open to honor a female industry professional who demonstrates strong leadership, innovative thinking and is making a substantial impact on the potato industry in Spudman magazine’s annual Spudwoman of the Year contest..
Nominations are encouraged from all segments of the potato industry, including growers, shippers, researchers and marketers. Entries may be peer or self-nominated.
The deadline to enter is March 1.
One winner will be selected by a panel of highly esteemed industry judges and presented with the award at an upcoming industry event this summer. The winner also will be featured in the Spudwomen May/June issue of Spudman magazine.
Idaho spud stocks top 100M cwt
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Idaho potato stocks Dec. 1 totaled 100 million hundredweight, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Disappearance of the Idaho crop to date was 38.6 million cwt.
Processors in Idaho and Malheur County, Ore., used 24.1million cwt of potatoes for the season, down 3 percent from Dec. l, 2017.
Potato stocks throughout the Northwest Region on Dec. 1 totaled 183 million cwt, the NASS reported.
Dec. 1 potato stocks in Oregon totaled 21 million cwt. Disappearance to date was 7.5 million cwt.
In Washington, December 1 potato stocks totaled 62 million cwt. Disappearance to date totaled 44.4 million cwt.
In Washington and other Oregon counties, 36.3 million cwt of potatoes had been used by processors for the season, up 10 percent from the previous year.
Processors in the eight major potato-producing states used 72.6 million cwt of potatoes for the season, up 5 percent from Dec. 1, 2017. Dehydrated usage accounted for 12.5 million cwt of the total potatoes processed, up 18 percent from the previous year.
Nationally, potato stocks in the 13 major potato-producing states totaled 283 million cwt of potatoes in storage Dec. 1, up 3 percent from Dec. 1. Potatoes in storage accounted for 68 percent of the fall storage states’ 2018 production, 1 percentage point less than the previous year. Potato disappearance, at 135 million cwt, was up 7 percent from 2017. Season-to-date shrink and loss, at 13.4 million cwt, was 13 percent higher than the same time last year.