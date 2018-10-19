Another Agfest is on the horizon
The eastern Idaho community will once again have the opportunity to show its appreciation of all who work in agriculture Saturday at the annual Idaho Agfest in Idaho Falls.
The Agfest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pinecrest Event Center, located at 1515 Northgate Mile.
All those who work in agriculture are urged to attend. There will be live entertainment, a free meal coupon at entry to the event, kids games and a play area, educational and health services and local vendors.
Agricultural workers and their families are admitted free with proof of employment, such as a pay stub. All others are changed $5 per person or $20 per family.
Sugar beet production increases
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of sugar beets in Idaho is forecast at 6.61 million tons, up 2 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 162,000 acres, is down 4,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 40.8 tons per acre, up 1.6 tons from 2017.
Sugar beet production also is up in the rest of the Northwest Region.
Oregon production is forecast at 372,000 tons, up 11 percent from 2017. Harvested area, at 9,600 acres, is up 500 acres, while yield is expected to be 38.7 tons per acre, up 2 tons.
Production in Washington is forecast at 89,000 tons, up 2 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 1,800 acres, is unchanged from 2017, while yield is expected to be 49.3 tons per acre, up 1.1 ton.
Alfalfa production up, other hay down
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Based on Oct. 1 conditions, production of alfalfa hay in Idaho is forecast at 5.03 million tons, up 19 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area, at 1.17 million acres, is up 110,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 4.3 tons per acre, up three-tenths of a ton from 2017.
Production of other hay in Idaho is forecast at 704,000 tons, down 21 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 320,000 acres, is down 50,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 2.2 tons per acre, down two-tenths of a ton from 2017.
Hay production in the rest of the Northwest Region also showed mixed results.
Oregon alfalfa production is forecast at 1.72 million tons, down 16 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 400,000 acres, is down 20,000 acres, while yield is expected to be 4.3 tons per acre, down six-tenths of a ton from the previous year. Oregon’s other hay production is forecast at 1.6 million tons, up 18 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 640,000 acres, is down 40,000 acres, while yield is expected to be 2.5 tons per acre, up a half-ton.
Washington alfalfa production is forecast at 1.92 million tons, down 5 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 370,000 acres, is down 20,000 acres, while yield is expected to be 5.20 tons per acre, unchanged. Other hay production in Washington is forecast at 1.08 million tons, up 14 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 400,000 acres, is up 50,000 acres, while yield is expected to be 2.7 tons per acre, unchanged from the previous year.