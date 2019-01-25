Bill would change crop burning fees
BOISE — Legislation has been introduced to change the timing of when farmers pay crop burning fees to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee advanced the legislation Tuesday.
It requires farmers to pay for the number of acres burned with an annual invoice rather than paying beforehand on an estimated number of acres. The fee of $2 per acre remains unchanged.
Tiffany Floyd of the Department of Environmental Quality told lawmakers the current system has resulted in farmers overpaying and problems for the agency in tracking accounts.
Floyd said the proposed change went through a rule making process that included crop burners and an environmental group.
Field burning runs from March to September in Idaho, with about 35,000 to 45,000 acres burned annually.
Knipe Land hosts events at confab
BOISE — Knipe Land Co. of Boise is hosting several events at this year’s National Cattle Convention that runs Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release
A marketing session will be held Tuesday during the National Cattle Convention at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans. It’s open to agents, brokers, buyers and sellers of 1031-eligible real estate, according to John Knipe, president of Knipe Land Northwest.
Knipe Land will also host a “Landowner Conference” at the convention, along with Northwest Farm Credit. This event is Wednesday, also at the Hilton Riverside Hotel in New Orleans. Anyone interested in farm, ranch, timberland, or other land ownership is encouraged to attend.
To buy or sell, or to attend this event, contact john@knipeland.com or call 208-345-3163.
Idaho’s grain corn production increases
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Production of corn for grain in Idaho is forecast at 26.7 million bushels, up 14 percent from last year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Harvested area in Idaho, at 130,000 acres, is up 15,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 205 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2017.
Washington corn for grain production is forecast at 16 million bushels, down 11 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 71,000 acres, is down 9,000 acres from 2017. Yield is expected to be 225 bushels per acre, unchanged from the previous year.
No figures were listed for Oregon corn for grain.
No action set on Feedstock Flexibility
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA’s Commodity Credit Corp. does not expect to purchase and sell sugar under the Feedstock Flexibility Program for crop year 2018, which runs from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.
The CCC is required by law each quarter to announce estimates of sugar to be purchased and sold under the program based on crop and consumption forecasts.
Federal law allows sugar processors to obtain loans from the USDA with maturities of up to nine months when the sugar cane or sugar beet harvest begins. Upon loan maturity, the sugar processor may repay the loan in full or forfeit the collateral to USDA to satisfy the loan.
The USDA’s Dec. 11 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report projects that fiscal year 2019 U.S. ending sugar stocks are unlikely to lead to forfeitures next year. Therefore, USDA does not currently expect to purchase and sell sugar under the program.
The next quarterly estimate regarding the Feedstock Flexibility Program will occur on or before April 1.