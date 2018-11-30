4-H scholarship deadline is Saturday
Those who are interested in attending a college or university and would like to apply for a 4-H college scholarship will need to complete their online FAFSA and submit an application through the University of Idaho by Saturday.
This means, students will need to submit an application and all applicable documents (e.g. unofficial transcripts) to the UI prior to the deadline as well.
This is the application process for all 4-H scholarships, but not for some local scholarships.
The UI online application process is used to collect all information needed in one database. This does not mean that the applicant must attend the UI. If selected, the applicant will receive notification from the state 4-H office. If going to another college or university, the applicant must submit a request to the state 4-H office for their scholarship funds to be sent to the institution of their choice.
The Applying to the University of Idaho Guide online has been update and gives detailed, step-by-step instructions on how and where to apply for a 4-H college scholarship, in-cluding examples of what a quality scholarship application should look like upon submission.
Applications are currently open through University of Idaho Admissions at www.uidaho.edu/admissions/apply
For more information, contact Shana Codr at scodr@uidaho.edu or 208-885-7700.
UI plans ag market seminar
University of Idaho Extension is offering an Idaho Ag Market Outlook Seminar the second week of December.
Cost is $30 per person, which includes lunch and materials. Register by Tuesday.
The seminar will focus on input cost trends and the global ag outlook; Idaho’s ag outlook; the weather and water outlook; the outlook on grain, hay and silage; the dairy and beef situations and outlook; and the outlook and situation for potatoes and onions.
The seminars will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
• Dec. 11 at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls.
• Dec. 12 at the Burley Inn in Burley.
• Dec. 13 at the Best Western in Caldwell.
RSVP by calling 208-847-0344 or by emailing beborn@uidaho.edu.
Pressure cooking class to be held
BLACKFOOT ― Those interested in the home preservation of foods are urged to take part in Cooking Under Pressure, a class on pressure to be held Tuesday in Blackfoot.
Participants will learn to use an electric programmable pressure cooker to prepare food and cook using the EPPC in class.
The class runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $10. Call 208-785-8060 for more information and to register.