Cowgirl Congress is next weekend in I.F.
The Idaho Cowgirl Congress, a women gearmakers showcase and demonstration, will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls.
A range of traditional and contemporary art forms will be featured in this showcase including hat making, boot making, saddle making, woven saddle blankets, silver engraving and jewelry, oil and watercolor painting and a wide assortment of leathercraft like chaps, chinks, headstalls, and other tack.
Artists will be on hand to discuss their work and answer questions about technique, method, and inspiration. This is a rare opportunity to meet and greet with both established and up-and-coming artists and witness some of the best cowboy arts Idaho has to offer.
The event is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 300 S. Capitol Ave.
For more information, email jocelyn.robertson@arts.idaho.gov, call 208-334-2119 for visit the Arts Idaho Facebook page.
Sign up for I. F. community garden
Want to grow your own garden but you don’t have a backyard? The Idaho Falls Community Garden Association will hold its registration from 9 a.m. to noon April 6.
Doors open at 8:50 a.m. at the Development Workshop Griffith Building, located at 2475 Leslie Ave. in Idaho Falls.
Interested gardeners can register for their own garden plots available at the Rollandet, Eastside and Westside gardens. Wheelchair-accessible plots are available.
It’s also a chance to take an Intro to Organic Gardening class. Beginners are welcome.
For more information, call 208-524-0383, email growifcga@gmail.com or visit www.ifcga.org.
NASS seeks panel nominations
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is seeking nominations to the Advisory Committee on Agriculture Statistics.
The completed AD-755 form must be received by today by email HQOA@nass.usda.gov, eFax: 855-493-0445 or mail to Kevin Barnes, associate administrator, National Agricultural Statistics Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, 1400 Independence Avenue SW., South Building Room 5041-A, Washington, D.C. 20250.
To learn more, visit the NASS Advisory Committee website.