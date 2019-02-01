Ranch roping
event is Saturday
POCATELLO — The second-annual Rock Creek Ranch Roping event will be held Saturday at the Bannock Count Event Center Indoor Arena in Pocatello, Rock Creek Roping Productions LLC announced in a news release.
Contestant check in starts at 8 a.m., and roping action starts at 9 a.m.
Over 60 cowboys and cowgirls from across Idaho as well as Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, and Washington will come together to compete for cash and prizes in a four-round roping event.
Concessions will be provided by the American Falls-Aberdeen-Rockland High School Rodeo Team.
A benefit raffle for the Hal Coker Memorial will be held as well as a general raffle, full of prizes from area gear makers and local businesses including Tractor Supply, B-B Leather, Vickers Western Store and The Black Swan Inn. Vendors are welcome but space is limited.
The ranch roping is sponsored by Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of Pocatello, Bear Lake Trailer Sales, Idaho AgCredit and Western States CAT-Pocatello.
For more information, visit www.rockcreekroping.com or contact us at 208-479-4091.
Spudwoman of
the year sought
SPARTA, Mich. — Spudman magazine will honor a female industry professional who demonstrates strong leadership, innovative thinking and is making a substantial impact on the potato industry.
Deadline to enter is March 1. Entries may be peer or self-nominated.
Nominations are encouraged from all segments of the industry, including growers, shippers, researchers and marketers.
One winner will be selected by a panel of highly esteemed industry judges and presented with the award at an upcoming industry event in Summer 2019. The winner also will be featured in the Spudwomen May/June issue of Spudman magazine.
Knipe Land hosts events at confab
BOISE — Knipe Land Co. of Boise is hosting several events at this year’s National Cattle Convention that runs Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release
A marketing session will be held Tuesday during the National Cattle Convention at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans. It’s open to agents, brokers, buyers and sellers of 1031-eligible real estate, according to John Knipe, president of Knipe Land Northwest.
Knipe Land will also host a “Landowner Conference” at the convention, along with Northwest Farm Credit. This event is Wednesday, also at the Hilton Riverside Hotel in New Orleans. Anyone interested in farm, ranch, timberland, or other land ownership is encouraged to attend.
To buy or sell, or to attend this event, contact john@knipeland.com or call 208-345-3163.